NRD’s Greener Gardens Greenhouse announces plant sale

The North Platte Natural Resources District announced that Greener Gardens Greenhouse staff plans a celebration of its birthday with its annual sustainability plant sale on Monday, May 16, through Saturday, May 21.

The sale will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. This year’s plant sale will be in person at the greenhouse. Parking will be at the front parking lot of the North Platte Natural Resources District office, 100547 Airport Rd.. The greenhouse is the first building on the right as you head up the hill toward the Scottsbluff airport.

The plant sale includes heirloom tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers quality herbs, banana trees, passionflower, baskets, ornamentals and more. Payment may be completed by cash, check, or credit card.

Produce grown in the greenhouse is donated to a local food pantry, with the cumulative total donated to date being 4,280 pounds.

The public is encouraged to follow the Greener Gardens Greenhouse or the North Platte NRD Facebook and media pages for updates on the greenhouse operations, educational information and online seasonal tours and updates. Tours for individuals and groups of the geothermal greenhouse are available on Tuesdays. Contact Jenifer Berge Sauter, 308-632-2749, jberge-sauter@npnrd.org, to arrange a time slot.

