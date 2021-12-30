NRD’s John Berge appointed to USDA role

John Berge, the North Platte NRD’s general manager, will soon have a new position at the USDA. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden appointed Berge to be the USDA State Executive Director for the Farm Service Agency.
Berge was among seven appointees who were assigned to different USDA, Housing and Urban Development, and Small Business Administration posts. A statement from the whitehouse.gov website reads, in part, as follows:
“The USDA’s Farm Service Agency implements agricultural policy, administers credit and loan programs, and manages conservation, commodity, disaster, and farm marketing programs in each U.S. State. Its mission is to equitably serve all farmers, ranchers, and agricultural partners through the delivery of effective, efficient agricultural programs for all Americans. State Executive Directors oversee this work, ensuring the needs of local constituents are met and that USDA resources are distributed equitably and fairly.
“USDA’s Rural Development mission area is committed to helping improve the economy and quality of life in rural America. State Directors lead offices that offer grants, loans, and loan guarantees to help create jobs and support economic development and essential services.
“A western Nebraska native who grew up on a corn and wheat farm north of Lisco, Nebraska, John Berge has served as the General Manager of the North Platte Natural Resources District (NPNRD) in Scottsbluff, Nebraska since 2013. In 2009, Berge was appointed White House Liaison to the Department of Agriculture by President Obama where he was the principal liaison between the Executive Office of the President and the Office of the Secretary of Agriculture.
“Subsequently, Berge was appointed the Deputy and Acting Assistant Secretary for Congressional Relations where he managed all operations of that office. He was a member of the Sub-Cabinet and Senior Policy Group, and coordinated all interactions with members of Congress and other elected officials and USDA officials. Mr. Berge also served as the Deputy Administrator for Field Operations at the USDA Farm Service Agency, and as the Executive Director of the National Food and Agriculture Council at USDA.
“Earlier in his career, Berge served as the Executive Director of the Western Nebraska Community College Foundation in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Additionally, he served on the staffs of U.S. Senators Jim Exon, Bob Kerrey and Ben Nelson.
“He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Omaha, holds a Certificate in Climate Change and Energy from the Harvard Kennedy School, and is completing a Master of Applied Science program in Environmental Studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He, his wife Kerri, son Theodore, and daughter Bridget live in Gering, Nebraska.”
Berge’s nomination continues a trend of Nebraska’s executive directors hailing from the Panhandle. Former director Nancy Johner, who held the position from 2017 to January 2021, is from Scottsbluff.
Berge was asked to comment, but he told the Star-Herald that the White House had asked him not to discuss his new position until he officially starts as the State Executive Director. A board meeting aimed at filling his previous NPNRD post will take place on Thursday, Jan. 13.