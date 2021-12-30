NRD’s John Berge appointed to USDA role

“Subsequently, Berge was appointed the Deputy and Acting Assistant Secretary for Congressional Relations where he managed all operations of that office. He was a member of the Sub-Cabinet and Senior Policy Group, and coordinated all interactions with members of Congress and other elected officials and USDA officials. Mr. Berge also served as the Deputy Administrator for Field Operations at the USDA Farm Service Agency, and as the Executive Director of the National Food and Agriculture Council at USDA.

“Earlier in his career, Berge served as the Executive Director of the Western Nebraska Community College Foundation in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Additionally, he served on the staffs of U.S. Senators Jim Exon, Bob Kerrey and Ben Nelson.

“He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Omaha, holds a Certificate in Climate Change and Energy from the Harvard Kennedy School, and is completing a Master of Applied Science program in Environmental Studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He, his wife Kerri, son Theodore, and daughter Bridget live in Gering, Nebraska.”

Berge’s nomination continues a trend of Nebraska’s executive directors hailing from the Panhandle. Former director Nancy Johner, who held the position from 2017 to January 2021, is from Scottsbluff.

Berge was asked to comment, but he told the Star-Herald that the White House had asked him not to discuss his new position until he officially starts as the State Executive Director. A board meeting aimed at filling his previous NPNRD post will take place on Thursday, Jan. 13.

