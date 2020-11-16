NSEA calls for mask mandate, other COVID-19 protections

The Nebraska State Educators Associations called for a mask mandate, a suspension of youth and high school sports, and more transparency in regards to COVID-19 numbers on the same day the Nebraska Department of Education recommended a statewide mask mandate.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has continually resisted imposing a statewide mask mandate and last week said that he would deny mask-mandate requests from regional public health departments.
“If leadership in this state won’t make hard decisions and put mandates in place, our schools will close,” NSEA President Nancy Fulton said during the call.
Over the last two months, cases in the Panhandle and Nebraska have grown exponentially, putting local hospitals’ ability to provide care for any medical emergencies in jeopardy, as previously reported in the Star-Herald.
At Scottsbluff Public Schools, the area’s largest district, COVID-19 has diminished the district’s number of teachers by nearly two dozen as well as crippling the number of available security personnel, according to Superintendent Rick Myles.
Last week, Regional West Medical Center requested local city and county leaders issue mask-mandates to mitigate spread in the area.
The call from NSEA and NDE was accompanied by survey results, some of which were broken down by region.
In the Panhandle, about 300 Panhandle teachers responded to the surveys, which is roughly 30% of all teachers in the Panhandle, based on teacher data from NDE.
Gering Educators Association President Shelli Muggli said that, while the total number of respondents was low, the results suggest a concern for safety of students and staff.
Of the teachers who responded to the survey, nearly 80% said they felt angry, frustrated, stressed, overwhelmed or worried as their predominant feeling about teaching.
“I think that’s pretty accurate,” Muggli said. “I also know that this is new. We’ve never had to do this before.”
A sizable number of minority teachers (35%) also said they didn’t have enough time to prepare for their current workload. About 40% of Panhandle teachers also said they didn’t feel like their district was listening to educators.
As for masks, teachers who responded overwhelmingly felt they and their students should be required to wear masks. About 75% said staff should be required to mask up, while about 72% said all students should have to wear masks.
Panhandle District President Renae Noble said much of the feelings and experiences of teachers in the Panhandle depends on what precaution their district set up at the start of the school year.
“When you see an increase in your community, it worries you,” Noble said.
Her district did not institute a mask mandate. While Scottsbluff and Gering did, she is a teacher in Chadron. However, Noble estimated between 90% and 95% of students and staff wear face coverings on a day-to-day basis.
“We wanted to make sure our seniors had as much of a senior year as possible,” Noble said.
Noble said survey numbers regarding teachers that are considering leaving the profession concerned her the most. About 80% of Panhandle-area teachers have no plans to leave the classroom in the next five years.
if the remaining teachers left, that means 54 teachers in the area said they plan to start looking for another job, retire or quit outright by the end of the year.
