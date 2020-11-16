NSEA calls for mask mandate, other COVID-19 protections

In the Panhandle, about 300 Panhandle teachers responded to the surveys, which is roughly 30% of all teachers in the Panhandle, based on teacher data from NDE.

Gering Educators Association President Shelli Muggli said that, while the total number of respondents was low, the results suggest a concern for safety of students and staff.

Of the teachers who responded to the survey, nearly 80% said they felt angry, frustrated, stressed, overwhelmed or worried as their predominant feeling about teaching.

“I think that’s pretty accurate,” Muggli said. “I also know that this is new. We’ve never had to do this before.”

A sizable number of minority teachers (35%) also said they didn’t have enough time to prepare for their current workload. About 40% of Panhandle teachers also said they didn’t feel like their district was listening to educators.

As for masks, teachers who responded overwhelmingly felt they and their students should be required to wear masks. About 75% said staff should be required to mask up, while about 72% said all students should have to wear masks.