In recognition of Statehood Day, the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation (NSHSF) announced the launch of the public fundraising campaign for Walk to the Rock, a project connecting the Ethel and Christopher J. Abbott Visitors Center to the base of Chimney Rock. The addition of the hiking trail will allow visitors to get a closer view of the landmark while preserving the landscape for future generations.

Walk to the Rock will include four hiking trails, ranging in length from 0.20 mile to 1.76 mile, and two 130-foot bridges spanning ravines. The total budget for the project is $1.9 million. Construction will begin April 1, and is expected to conclude by July 1.

“Walk to the Rock is not simply a rough footpath,” said Leslie Fattig, executive director of NSHSF. “It is a carefully designed, safe, ecologically sound trail experience and we are excited to bring Chimney Rock visitors from around the world as close to the base as possible.”

The two bridges will make the path crossable by all visitors, including the elderly and those using a wheelchair, walkers and strollers. The trail bed material will also allow wheeled transportation and maintenance equipment to easily glide over the pathway.

Substantial grant funding has been received from the Ethel S. Abbott Charitable Foundation, the D F Dillon Foundation, the Acklie Charitable Trust, Oregon Trail Community Foundation, Scotts Bluff County Tourism Bureau, Quivey Bay Foundation and the Peed Family Foundation.

The campaign is now underway to raise the additional $300,000 for the construction of the project as well as a $1 million endowment to cover maintenance and future enhancements.

More information can be found at https://bit.ly/ChimneyRockwalk.