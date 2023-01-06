 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NSP apprehends Alliance man on multiple warrants

ALLIANCE — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol, with the assistance of the Alliance Police Department, arrested an Alliance man on multiple outstanding warrants Friday.

Investigators learned that the subject of two arrest warrants, Richard Garcia, 34, was in a residence in the 400 block of Missouri Avenue in Alliance, according to  a press release. The two warrants regarded failing to appear in court on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, and being a habitual criminal, as well as failing to appear in court for sentencing.

Investigators served a search warrant at the residence Friday afternoon. Garcia was taken into custody without incident by members of the Nebraska State Patrol SWAT Team. He has been lodged in Box Butte County Jail.

