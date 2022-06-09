NSP: Suspect arrested in Rushville shooting

The Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating a shooting in Rushville, which led to the arrest of a South Dakota man Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 5:25 p.m., Wednesday, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol in response to a shooting at the Rushville Sale Barn.

According to information released from the patrol, an argument between two people is reported to have occurred. Investigators allege that following the verbal altercation, Gilbert Grooms, 44, of Oglala, South Dakota, retrieved a shotgun from his vehicle and fired in the direction of the victim, identified as Charles Winters, 35, of Martin, South Dakota.

Winters then retreated to his vehicle. Grooms allegedly fired at the vehicle multiple times, leading to the victim fleeing around a trailer. Grooms then allegedly fired again, striking Winters in the midsection.

Winters was flown to Regional West Hospital in Scottsbluff with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities with the the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Grooms on suspicion of attempted first degree murder, first degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and terroristic threats. He is being held in the Sheridan County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

