October Festivities planned around the Panhandle

The fall season is here and with it comes a variety of fun, family activities to enjoy. The Star-Herald compiled a list of some of the fall events taking place around the Panhandle.

Adams Family Pumpkin Patch

The Adams Family Farm features over 15 acres full of fall activities for families. Pumpkin Patch will open for the fall season this weekend. The patch opens Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, Sept. 25, from noon to 5 p.m. The patch is located at 230710 Highland Rd. in Scottsbluff.

The patch features over five acres of corn maze, jump pad, hay bale, slide, zip line, human hamster wheels, tire wall, sand tires, hay pyramid, and pumpkins. Night mazes will be held Oct. 1, 8, and 22 from 7-9 p.m. Firetrucks will be at the patch on Oct. 9 and Cowboy Days is Oct. 15.

There is no fee for adults to enter, unless they are completing the corn maze. Adults who walk through the maze must pay $5. Kids ages 3 and up are $10 and that gets them access to all of the fun yard activities, including the corn maze.

BE Farm Pumpkin Patch

The pumpkin patch at BE Farm will open for the fall season Saturday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. The pumpkin patch is located at 11249 Road 73 in Bayard and will open for its sixth season with new activities, including pedal trikes and a human tractor pull.

The farm features a 7.5-acre corn maze, a giant haybale pyramid with a slide, kangaroo jump pad, a lucky strike, crossnet the duck race, pumpkin slingshot, giant connect 4, pumpkin toss, corn hole, tic tac toe, checkers, ladder ball, carpet ball and pumpkin bowling. There are over 70 varieties of U-Pick pumpkins and squash as well as pink pumpkins grown to support Festival of Hope.

Opening weekend has two special events. The Gering Kiwanis haunted night maze on Saturday from 5-9 p.m. Haunting begins at 6:30 p.m. The High Plains Hot Air Balloon Company will offer tethered balloon rides on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 7-9 a.m.

The patch also has a new concession stand called Moomaws Morsels that will serve pumpkin spice funnel cakes, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, nachos and more. The name honors Moomaws Corner, a former shop northeast of the patch.

Admission is $8 for ages 3-65, $5 for ages 65 and older. Active military have free admission.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekends and 4 p.m. to dusk on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Engel Farms

The Engel Farms Pumpkin Patch, located at 50668 Highway 71, in Scottsbluff will be open this weekend to the public. Hours are 1-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Engel Farms opened Sept. 17.

Families can explore about an acre of pumpkins. Pumpkins are $5 each. There is a paint a pumpkin booth for $5.

Halloween in the Hollow

Ash Hollow State Historical Park, located at 4265 Highway 26 in Lewellen, Nebraska, will celebrate Halloween in the Hollow on Oct. 22 from 2-6 p.m.

There will be kids’ games, s’mores, pumpkin picking and decorating, a scavenger hunt, hayrack rides and a costume contest, which begins at 4:30 p.m.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission departments will sponsor a Trunk or Treat at 5 p.m. with their vehicles.

Direct event questions to tamara.cooper@nebraska.gov.

A park entry permit is required of each vehicle entering a state park area. To purchase a permit, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov or visit the park entry booth.

Howl in the Hills hike

The Wildcat Hills invited the community to experience the area like never before – at night. During the Howl in the Hills hike, the public will discover the creatures that make Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area home. The 0.57-mile hike is set for Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

Hikers are advised to bring a flashlight, hiking shoes and a sense of adventure. The public must register for the hike by calling 308-436-3777. Registration is open until Oct. 6.

A park entry permit is required of each vehicle entering a state park area. To purchase a permit, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov or visit the park entry booth.

Riverside Discovery Center Spooktacular

The 34th annual Spooktacular is returning to the Riverside Discovery Center this October. There are scary nights and family nights planned throughout the month.

Scary Nights begins Oct. 13 from 7-9 p.m. Additional evenings are Oct. 20 and 27. Family Nights are Oct. 16, 23 and 30 from 4-6 p.m. and Oct. 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29 from 5:30-8 p.m.

Admission is $8 per person for ages two years and older.

Riverside Discovery Center is located at 1600 S. Beltline Highway West in Scottsbluff.