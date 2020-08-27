Octoberfest 2020 canceled

COVID-19 has claimed another of the valley’s traditions.

On Thursday, committee member Ken Meyer confirmed that the 2020 Octoberfest celebration has been canceled.

“We were torn,” he said. “It was a really tough decision to make.”

A huge number of Germans from Russia immigrated to the United States, with many settling in the Midwest. The 1910 census recorded over 13,000 German Russians living in Nebraska.

The German Russian heritage is still alive in the valley, with descendants still calling the area home. Meyer is among them and began Octoberfest Revived in 2015. He wanted the event to embrace the way those before him celebrated, which sometimes included multi-day weddings full of dancing and food.

Since the 2015 celebration, Octoberfest has steadily grown with 500-600 people in attendance. The event featured traditional music and food, which is part of the reason the decision to cancel was made.

“It’s not just a matter of hiring a band and opening the door,” said Meyer.

Octoberfest takes extensive planning, and cooking, and they needed time to prepare.

“By October, things might be much better than they are now, but we can’t take the chance,” Meyer said. “It was just getting so late in the year to try to get advertising and tickets out.”

The safety of attendees was also a concern for the committee since the event draws in hundreds and many of them are older, he said.

“We don’t want to risk it,” he said, “I don’t want to be responsible for getting people sick.”