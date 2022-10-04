Octoberfest returns as 'German Harvestfest'

German culture and cuisine will be showcased at German Harvestfest on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds.

German Harvestfest, previously known as Octoberfest, is a one-night event with limited seating available. Event organizers said that tickets sell out more often than not.

Organizer Dean Kamerzal said that 597 people came out to last year’s festival, and that only 700 tickets are available this year.

There will be no ticket sales at the door, and the deadline for ticket sales this year is Oct. 14. Kamerzal said that those interested in purchasing tickets should not wait.

“I think a lot of people wait until the last minute, so sales will speed up soon,” he said.

German Harvestfest is an effort to maintain the traditions of one of the Panhandle’s unique cultures.

“It’s a celebration of our German-Russian heritage,” said Kamerzal.

Kamerzal explained that the origins of German-Russians date back to the time of Catherine the Great, who enticed German farmers to immigrate to Russia in order to benefit from their expertise.

The descendants of these farmers later immigrated to western Nebraska as well as parts of Colorado and Wyoming, due in part to the sugar beet industry in the area.

German Harvestfest serves traditional German foods in honor of this heritage. Some items on the menu include cabbage burgers, homemade rye bread, and dina kuchen, a traditional German coffee cake.

Any food that is left over after dinner will be available for purchase by attendees so that nothing goes to waste.

The event also serves as a fundraiser, with proceeds going to the Legacy of the Plains Museum and the Scottsbluff CHOICES program.

Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. on Oct. 29, and will be followed by a night of traditional German dancing.