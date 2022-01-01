Octoberfest Revived proceeds donated to support local caused

After another successful Octoberfest Revived, donations totaling $4,000 were made to the Legacy of the Plains Museum and the Scotts Bluff County Fair on Wednesday.

The Scotts Bluff County Fair received a donation of $2,500 from the festival’s proceeds. The donation will be used to help with the 135th anniversary of the county fair, Kendra Feather, Rural Radio promotions director, said.

The other $1,500 went to the Legacy of the Plains Museum to help teach area youth about culture and heritage, Feather said.

“We donate to the Legacy of the Plains to keep the heritage and traditions of the German Russian heritage. We’d just like to keep that going with the Legacy of the Plains,” she said.

Legacy of the Plains Museum Director Dave Wolf said the donation means a lot to the museum.

“It will go back into our general account coffers to be able to keep us open,” he said.

Wolf said he has plans to put the money to good use.