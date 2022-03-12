Offering 32+ Specialties

When you’re looking for healthcare answers and treatment, your primary source for big time specialties and exceptional care is right here at Regional West.

“With over 32 medical specialties on one campus, Regional West is a regional referral center with a local atmosphere,” said John Mentgen, FACHE, Regional West President and CEO. “We offer an exceptional scope of specialty services, most of which are found nowhere else in the region, so you don’t need to travel long distances for your care.”

As Nebraska’s only Level II Trauma Center west of Kearney, Regional West prides itself in offering many specialties to the region. Plus, as a Level II Trauma Center, the Regional West team provides 24/7 state-of-the-art care to critically injured patients.

Regional West Medical Center is the lead trauma center in Nebraska’s State Trauma System Region 4, and provides trauma-related services to the region. Its trauma team works closely with the region’s critical access hospitals and pre-hospital services, including volunteer basic life support services, advanced level service (ALS) ambulance services, and the Air Link flight service.

As the region’s only acute care hospital with the state-of-the-art Mazor X Stealth™ Edition Robotic Guidance System, Regional West provides robot and computer software technology for spine surgeries, enhancing the alignment of components, screws, and implants for more positive patient outcomes. The Mazor X Stealth™ Edition Robotic Guidance System is just one way Regional West brings advanced surgical technology to its patients.

Regional West also offers the da Vinci® Surgical System. Robotic surgery combines the best features of traditional open and minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery while enabling surgeons to perform fine dissection and suturing. This can result in shorter hospital stays and faster recovery times for Regional West’s patients.

In addition, Regional West surgeons have performed weight loss surgery for more than 40 years. The multidisciplinary bariatric team develops a personalized program for every patient that includes nutrition, exercise, and lifestyle modification plans; follow-up care; and an active online Zoom support group with a certified bariatric support group leader.

As western Nebraska’s only accredited inpatient rehabilitation facility, Regional West’s Acute Rehabilitation Unit (ARU) offers a multidisciplinary healing environment for patients following trauma, accidents, or serious illness. Conveniently located on the Regional West campus, patients receive a seamless transition of care without traveling long distances. The ARU is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) and by the Joint Commission. Regional West’s ARU has also received special accreditation from CARF as a Certified Stroke Specialty Program.

The Birth and Infant Care Center at Regional West is the only birthing center in the region staffed by obstetricians, a pediatrician, and specially trained nurses. The Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit provides specialized around-the-clock care for premature and critically ill infants.

For many cancer patients, radiation therapy is a key part of treatment, and Regional West is home to the region’s only radiation oncologist and linear accelerator. Combining personalized care with technological advancements, Regional West’s cancer services team has earned the Cancer Treatment Center accreditation by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer. While treating a broad range of cancers with speed and pinpoint accuracy – including those in sensitive areas such as the abdomen, liver, lung, breast, brain, and spine – treatments focus powerful radiation on the tumor while avoiding healthy tissue and organs. Regional West will soon add a new Varian Edge™ linear accelerator to combine state-of-the-art imaging and cancer treatment in one comprehensive system.

In addition to the services available at the main campus in Scottsbluff, Regional West’s specialty providers regularly travel to several outreach clinics at healthcare facilities throughout western Nebraska.

“At Regional West, our mission is to advance the health and wellness of the individuals and communities we are honored to serve,” Regional West Physicians Clinic President Jeffrey Holloway, MD, FACS, said. “To do this, it’s important that we not only offer many specialties at our main campus in Scottsbluff, but also extend those services to the regional communities.”

By coordinating with other institutions and the teams at Regional West, patients can expect exceptional care right here in the panhandle.

“With our state-of-the-art equipment and expertise, we make it possible to get the treatment you need without having to leave the region,” said Regional West Physicians Clinic Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Martha Stricker, MBA, RN, CMPE.

To learn more about all the specialties offered by Regional West, visit RWHS.org.

