Office closures announced for Gering, Mitchell
GERING/MITCHELL - The cities of Gering and Mitchell will be closed Monday, Feb. 21, in observance of President’s Day. For both cities, Residential and Commercial customers normally collected on Monday will be collected on Tuesday, Feb. 22, after Commercial and Residential customers that are normally collected on Tuesday. Residential customers need to be aware that collection may be later than normal due to the holiday.

