 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Scottsbluff Star-Herald Online is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Western Nebraska Community College Foundation

Offices announce closures in observance of July 4

  • 0

Most municipal and other government offices will be closed Monday in observance of the Fourth of July.

Entities announcing closures or other schedule changes are:

Alliance

The City of Alliance Facilities will be closed on Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. This closure includes the Utility Office, Senior Center, Public Works, Sallows Military Museum and the Municipal Building.

The Alliance Municipal Landfill and Alliance Public Library will also be closed Saturday, July 2 thru Monday, July 4 for the holiday weekend, reopening with normal hours on Tuesday, July 5.

The Knight Museum & Sandhills Center will be open on Monday, July 4 from 1-4pm.

The Alliance Public Transit will be running medical only on Monday, July 4.

Please contact the City Administration Offices at 308-762-5400 for any questions or for more information.

People are also reading…

Gering

The City of Gering offices will be closed on Monday, July 4, 2022 in observance of Independence Day. Residential and commercial customers in Gering and Mitchell normally collected on Monday will be collected on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 after commercial and residential customers that are normally collected on Tuesday. Residential customers need to be aware that collection may be later than normal due to the holiday.

Scotts Bluff County

County offices will be closed Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Embattled Banner County treasurer to resign

Embattled Banner County treasurer to resign

Less than three months after being convicted of charges in connection with a drunken sexual tryst at the Banner County Courthouse, Banner County Treasurer Monty Stoddard has announced plans to resign his post. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! This is the moment a cobra vomits up a massive PVC pipe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News