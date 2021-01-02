Official: It's hard to determine how many mountain lions there are in western Nebraska

What’s in a name? Well, for Wildcat Hills, it’s possibly mountain lions, said Sam Wilson, the furbearer and carnivore program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

“I’m not sure which wild cat they’re named for, there were two species in Nebraska that were fairly common before the 1850s bobcats and mountain lions, which were wiped out,” Wilson said.

“Our first modern confirmation of a mountain lion after about 100 years of absence was in 1991 in Pine Ridge,” Wilson said. “A few years after that, we had confirmation in the Wildcat Hills.”

In 2013, there was a documented cub sighting in the Wildcats, and with both males and females in the area, it means there’s a “resident population.”

The elusive big cats roaming the West have moved into Nebraska over the last few decades, said Wilson. In November, a Scottsbluff woman captured a mountain lion on camera, as it wandered near the Westmoor neighborhood in the wee hours. The tan and white cats live in different habitats, from forests to swamps who can weigh between 50 and 220 pounds. They are solitary animals, and often stay away from populated areas and have a diverse diet of deer, porcupine and bighorn sheep across their wide-ranging territories.