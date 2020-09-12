Officials: City issued 15 erroneous high utility bills

Michelle Smith said she was lucky she opened her Aug. 28 utility bill from the City of Gering instead of her usual routine of shredding it. That way, she saw the amount: a hair-raising $18,706 utility bill for July.

“That’s about $17,800 more than even a hot month for us,” she said.

Smith said she gave a call to Gering’s utility office, and a week later a worker was dispatched to replace her meter. In the meantime, she took to social media, and found a handful of others living on different sides of town with bills issued for amounts such as $11,000 or $17,000 for July.

Finance Director Renae Jimenez, who oversees the Gering utility office, said there were 15 erroneous bills out of 4,000 sent out to residents.

She attributed the errors to meter changes for July that were not recorded in the system making readings inaccurate and a short-staffed office.

“Also, there were some stopped meters and those locations have been addressed,” she said.

She declined to answer questions regarding the office’s short-staffing but did say it was due to the city’s effort at reorganization.

Human Resources Director Tammy Cooley told the Star-Herald in July that effort included cutting two positions from six finance, utility and clerical staff. However, all the staff were guaranteed their jobs until Oct. 31.

Jimenez said she’s fielded a lot of calls from residents about higher bills but said most increases were attributed to more electricity and water usage during the hot months.