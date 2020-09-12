Officials: City issued 15 erroneous high utility bills

Michelle Smith said she was lucky she opened her Aug. 28 utility bill from the City of Gering instead of her usual routine of shredding it. That way, she saw the amount: a hair-raising $18,706 utility bill for July.
“That’s about $17,800 more than even a hot month for us,” she said.
Smith said she gave a call to Gering’s utility office, and a week later a worker was dispatched to replace her meter. In the meantime, she took to social media, and found a handful of others living on different sides of town with bills issued for amounts such as $11,000 or $17,000 for July.
Finance Director Renae Jimenez, who oversees the Gering utility office, said there were 15 erroneous bills out of 4,000 sent out to residents.
She attributed the errors to meter changes for July that were not recorded in the system making readings inaccurate and a short-staffed office.
“Also, there were some stopped meters and those locations have been addressed,” she said.
She declined to answer questions regarding the office’s short-staffing but did say it was due to the city’s effort at reorganization.
Human Resources Director Tammy Cooley told the Star-Herald in July that effort included cutting two positions from six finance, utility and clerical staff. However, all the staff were guaranteed their jobs until Oct. 31.
Jimenez said she’s fielded a lot of calls from residents about higher bills but said most increases were attributed to more electricity and water usage during the hot months.
“Due to citizen’s concerns we’ve been sending people to check meter rates,” she said. “All the check rates have been accurate.”
At least three residents on social media described $50 or $100 bumps in their bill, but Jimenez said she couldn’t say there was a dollar amount or percent increase that residents felt.
“I couldn’t tell you exactly what the increase looks like since there’s such a huge range in usage rates,“ Jimenez said.
Pat Heath, the director of public works, said water use rates for the city are back up to significant drought years like 2012 and 2007.
“I can tell you everyone is going to have a higher bill if they watered their lawn in July on account of the heat,” Heath said. “People are also likely to use more electricity if they are running their air conditioner.”
He said the city was pumping 30% more water for residents than the levels for the past two years, which Heath said were wetter and colder than 2020’s dry and hot conditions.
In July, Gering pumped 183 million gallons, and increased to 187 million gallons in August. Heath said the city’s peak was during a severe drought July 2007, when Gering pumped 210 million gallons in a month.
“We’re on track to pump close to 1 billion gallons this year, something we haven’t done since 2012,” He said.
It’s not just Gering, City of Scottsbluff officials said residents are using a lot of water.
Jack Satur, the water system supervisor for the City of Scottsbluff, said last year the city pumped 721 million gallons of water and this year was 943 million gallons of water.
“That’s 222 million more gallon this year and it isn’t over yet,” he said.
He said the thirst can be felt around the region.
“We provide water to Minatare, and this July, we pumped more than 7 million gallons for them. It’s never gone over 6 million gallons before.”
Scottsbluff Deputy Finance Director Chris Burbach said there may have been an increase for residents on utility bills but said it’s not significant and said she didn’t have the numbers.
Smith, a school teacher, said while her sense of humor helped, she was thankful her auto-pay is set for a week after receiving the bill, giving her a grace period. She said the one aspect that was frustrating was the handling of her complaint at the office.
“They were blaming the staff before, they were blaming on the fact that they were short-staffed,” she said. “The city is doing their best, but it would have been better if they had just said: ‘We’re sorry, we made a mistake and we’re going to fix it.’”
