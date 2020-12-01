Officials confirm 17 Panhandle COVID-19 related deaths

Public health officials confirmed 17 more COVID-related deaths in the Panhandle.

To date, a total of 67 COVID-19 related deaths have been confirmed in the Panhandle since March. More than 40 of those deaths have been confirmed since early November.

On Monday, officials said that 24 deaths awaited confirmation, so seven additional deaths are pending confirmation.

The confirmed deaths announced are: Box Butte County, one woman in her 50s, two men in their 70s; Dawes County, one woman over 100, one man in his 90s; Cheyenne County; three women: one in her 40s, one in her 80s, one in her 90s, one man in his 60s; Kimball County, one man in his 60s; Scotts Bluff County, two women, one in her 60s, one in her 80s, five men: two in their 50s, two in their 70s, one in his 80s.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the friends and loved ones in the loss of our fellow Panhandle residents. This insidious virus reminds us how precious life is and how we all must remain vigilant with safety precautions for one another,” Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District director, said.