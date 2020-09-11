Officials: COVID-19 results see another slow down

Panhandle health officials once again report that return of results on tests for COVID-19 have slowed.

During Thursday’s Panhandle Public Health District call, Director Kim Engel said that officials had seen a quick return of tests over the weekend, receiving some that had been processed Thursday. However, in her most recent update, she said that results for tests taking last Thursday still had not yet returned.

“I had high hopes that we were caught up and we’d have a regular flow (of results),” Engel said, expressing that it can be frustrating to not have results in a timely manner.

Health officials cite a rapid return of test results as increasing effectiveness in reducing the spread of the coronavirus. The sooner that officials are able to do contact tracing and notify people that they need to isolate or quarantine, the better for reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

During Tuesday’s call, officials did review the types of testing that is available. More testing options will become available as some health providers have indicated plans to add antigen and antibody tests to their offerings.

Health officials reviewed these tests, saying people need to know what the tests being offered mean.

PCR tests, which is the test offered by Test Nebraska sites, Community Action Health Center and Morrill County Community Hospital, is the most common test and looks for the virus in the nose, throat and other areas of the respiratory tract. Antigen tests, which look for proteins that make up the virus, is a second test that determines if a person has an active infection. Both tests are approved by the CDC as diagnostic tests and “get a gold star,” Tabi Prochazka, deputy director of PPHD, said in reviewing testing options this week.