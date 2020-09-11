Officials: COVID-19 results see another slow down

Panhandle health officials once again report that return of results on tests for COVID-19 have slowed.
During Thursday’s Panhandle Public Health District call, Director Kim Engel said that officials had seen a quick return of tests over the weekend, receiving some that had been processed Thursday. However, in her most recent update, she said that results for tests taking last Thursday still had not yet returned.
“I had high hopes that we were caught up and we’d have a regular flow (of results),” Engel said, expressing that it can be frustrating to not have results in a timely manner.
Health officials cite a rapid return of test results as increasing effectiveness in reducing the spread of the coronavirus. The sooner that officials are able to do contact tracing and notify people that they need to isolate or quarantine, the better for reducing the spread of the coronavirus.
During Tuesday’s call, officials did review the types of testing that is available. More testing options will become available as some health providers have indicated plans to add antigen and antibody tests to their offerings.
Health officials reviewed these tests, saying people need to know what the tests being offered mean.
PCR tests, which is the test offered by Test Nebraska sites, Community Action Health Center and Morrill County Community Hospital, is the most common test and looks for the virus in the nose, throat and other areas of the respiratory tract. Antigen tests, which look for proteins that make up the virus, is a second test that determines if a person has an active infection. Both tests are approved by the CDC as diagnostic tests and “get a gold star,” Tabi Prochazka, deputy director of PPHD, said in reviewing testing options this week.
Antibody tests only test for past infection, officials reminded people. It is not a test used to diagnose people.
TestNebraska testing continues to be offered at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Box Butte General Hospital in Cheyenne, Chadron Community Hospital in Chadron, Gordon Memorial Hospital in Gordon and at Sidney Regional Medical Center in Sidney. Testing is also offered at Community Action Health Center (CAPWN) and Morrill County Community Hospital. People can also schedule testing through their own provider, though those opportunities may be more limited.
On Thursday, officials announced 20 new cases of the coronavirus: six children under the age of 19 and 14 adults. Cases among children were: 3, Dawes County, community spread; 3, Scotts Bluff County, one close contact and two community spread. Among adults, 2 Box Butte County, community spread; 1, Cheyenne County, community spread; Dawes County, 2, close contact and 1 community spread; 1, Garden County, community spread; 2, Morrill County, community spread; 5, Scotts Bluff County, 4, close contact and 1 community spread.
There are 84 active cases in the Panhandle, with a cumulative positivity rate of 5.7%.
Active hospitalizations on Thursday were reported at seven, and a total of 70 people have been hospitalized since March 2. The Panhandle has not experienced any deaths attributed to COVID-19 since July, with the sixth COVID-19 death announced on July 24. A total of 640 people have recovered.
The Panhandle will move into Phase 4 of the directed health measures Friday. Though the move opens many businesses without restrictions, aside from having plans in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Engel and other health officials reminded business operators and customers that guidance reminds in place that had been One key discussion centered around whether or not restaurants were allowed to have salad bars. Though salad bars are not prohibited, it is still strongly recommended that they not be offered.
Masks, social distancing and santization remain some of the key recommendations. One of the examples discussed during Thursday’s call involved wearing masks at a salon. Due to the close contact at a salon, masks continue to be recommended.
Engel highlighted, as she did on Tuesday, that curbing the spread of the virus will depend largely on people being personally responsible for protecting their health and the health of others.
