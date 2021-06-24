Officials remind public of fireworks ordinances

Officials in the City of Gering and Scottsbluff are reminding residents to follow regulations as outlined in ordinances to have a safe July 4 holiday, as well as the days leading up to the holiday.

In Gering, fireworks ordinances are: It shall be unlawful to light, ignite or discharge any fireworks after 10:30 p.m. or before 8 a.m., except on July 4. It shall also be unlawful to sell any permissible fireworks at retail within the city except between the dates of June 25 at 12:01 a.m. and July 4 at 11:59 p.m. of each year. It shall be unlawful to light, ignite or discharge any fireworks within this city except during the allowable days of sale as identified.

It shall be unlawful for any person to possess or light, ignite or discharge any fireworks on, within or onto any City of Gering recreational facility or park at any time, except where allowed by ordinance.

The city would also like to remind citizens that it is their responsibility to clean up streets and sidewalks after discharging fireworks; everyone’s cooperation is greatly appreciated. The city also requests that citizens be mindful and respectful of people and animals that may have traumatic reactions to fireworks. Public cooperation and consideration of others is greatly appreciated, include flying lantern-type devices, which are prohibited from sale, possession, and use in this state.

