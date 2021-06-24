Officials remind public of fireworks ordinances

Officials in the City of Gering and Scottsbluff are reminding residents to follow regulations as outlined in ordinances to have a safe July 4 holiday, as well as the days leading up to the holiday.
In Gering, fireworks ordinances are: It shall be unlawful to light, ignite or discharge any fireworks after 10:30 p.m. or before 8 a.m., except on July 4. It shall also be unlawful to sell any permissible fireworks at retail within the city except between the dates of June 25 at 12:01 a.m. and July 4 at 11:59 p.m. of each year. It shall be unlawful to light, ignite or discharge any fireworks within this city except during the allowable days of sale as identified.
It shall be unlawful for any person to possess or light, ignite or discharge any fireworks on, within or onto any City of Gering recreational facility or park at any time, except where allowed by ordinance.
The city would also like to remind citizens that it is their responsibility to clean up streets and sidewalks after discharging fireworks; everyone’s cooperation is greatly appreciated. The city also requests that citizens be mindful and respectful of people and animals that may have traumatic reactions to fireworks. Public cooperation and consideration of others is greatly appreciated, include flying lantern-type devices, which are prohibited from sale, possession, and use in this state.
According to the statute, for purposes of this section, flying lantern-type devices means devices that require a flame which produces heated air trapped in a balloon-type covering allowing the device to float in the air. Flying lantern-type devices shall not include hot-air balloons used for transporting persons. A violation of this section is a Class V misdemeanor.
In Scottsbluff, City Code 8-1-29 outlines that the sale of fireworks is allowed starting at 12:01 a.m. on June 25 through 11:59 p.m. on July 4. Fireworks may be discharged between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m., June 25 through July 3, and between 8 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on July 4. This year, the State of Nebraska passed and Ricketts signed LB152, which expands the list of permissible fireworks. The city of Scottsbluff has updated the city code to reflect this expansion, but please keep the following city codes in mind while celebrating:
City Code 15-1-13: Possession and discharge of fireworks in or onto City Parks is prohibited.
City Code 8-1-32: Possession, sale, and use of lantern-type devices, which use a flame to float the devices in the air, are prohibited.
City Code 8-1-34: It shall be unlawful for any person to throw a firecracker, or any object which explodes upon contact with another object, from or into a motor vehicle; on to any street, highway or sidewalk; at or near any person; into any building; or into or at any group of persons.
Anyone with questions or concerns may contact the Scottsbluff Police Department at 308-630-6262 or the Fire Prevention Office at 308-630-6227.