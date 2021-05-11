Officials say the COVID-19 vaccination is good for the community

Getting the COVID-19 vaccination isn’t only good for your health, but the community’s health.
That was the resounding message during Panhandle Public Health District’s weekly briefing Monday as Box Butte physician Dr. Bruce Forney and business leader Hod Kosman were guest speakers.
Forney said he has received a lot of questions about the coronavirus vaccine.
“From what I gather from talking to patients in the emergency room, and out on the ranch, a lot of people are concerned that this vaccine was rushed and is experimental and people are not sure if it was safe or not,” he said. “...What I wanted to reassure them was that this vaccine actually was not a new concept. It actually was developed from a prototype vaccine for SARS (another coronavirus), about 10 years ago. So they had this technology and have modified it for COVID-19.”
He called it a great accomplishment for U.S. manufacturers to be able to develop the vaccine and distribute it by the beginning of 2021. Few patients have had serious reactions, he said, and though there has been increased concern with the recent temporary pause as blood clotting issues were investigated involving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, those issues are rare. Medical journals comparing the risk of clotting issues among vaccinated and unvaccinated persons to be similar, which he said is reassuring.
Forney is old enough that he said he can remember the polio shot being new.
“Now, everybody gets vaccinated with (the polio vaccine),” he said, sharing a story about a man he knew who had suffered debilitating effects of polio because he had not gotten the vaccine. Like with the COVID-19 vaccine, he said, there was an initial reticence to get the polio vaccine, but the longterm effects of the polio disease were avoidable by becoming vaccinated.
For people, young and old, the longterm effects of COVID-19 are also avoidable by becoming vaccinated.
“In my own contact with patience, and just talking to people who have had COVID, they have the brain fog, they say their legs are still aching. It isn’t that, you know, that if you get this that you necessarily have the same capabilities that you had before, I’m hopeful that things will continue to improve, but COVID can involve the brain, the kidneys, the lungs, many different body organs.”
That is why he said he encourages people to consider getting vaccinated.
At Platte Valley Companies, incentives and encouragement have contributed to at least 50% of the company’s more than 300 employees being vaccinated, CEO and President Kosman said. Platte Valley Companies has locations in Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming.
“We are a growing organization and we really need everyone to be at work, when they are not ill,” he said. “...This virus is like nothing we’ve ever experienced. Obviously, no one has.”
With a normal illness, like the stomach flu or a headache, he said, you’re the only one affected and other workers aren’t affected. With COVID-19, when a worker contracts COVID-19, close contacts, like co-workers are affected and “it really puts a burden on those who remain to carry on,” he said. Platte Valley Companies even had to close branches due to cases.
Platte Valley Companies encouraged its employees to get vaccinated for a “whole array of reasons,” including their own health, Kosman said. The company offered two paid days off for anyone who completed the series of vaccines. If they didn’t want two paid days off, they could get two days of pay after completing vaccination.
With vaccination, the company has looser rules regarding wearing masks, but continue to follow social distancing and other protocols. Though not all employees have chosen to be vaccinated, he estimated that 100% of all employees over age 50 have done so. The company is also highlighting stories of employees who choose to become vaccinated in employee communications.
“I encourage businesses to step up and do the right things to get their associates to get vaccinated,” he said. “It’s really important. We need this to go away and go away now.”
On Monday, the FDA announced that the Pfizer vaccine has been cleared for kids ages 12 to 15. It had already been cleared for children age 16 and up. It’s expected that it may be available for younger children by fall.
To date, the Pfizer vaccine is not yet available in the Panhandle, as officials continue to await a freezer for storing the vaccine. However, parents are encouraged to sign up children now at vaccinate.ne.gov to be put on a waiting list for when the vaccine becomes available here.
In other updates Monday, Panhandle health officials noted the risk dial did take a bit of a jump this week, with Tabi Prochazka saying that community spread cases contributed to the increase. According to information released, community spread cases made up 26% of the recent cases. There were 30 cases reported in the Panhandle over the last 14 days and 19 in the last week. The positivity rate has increased slightly, up to 7.7%.
Three deaths have been confirmed, with deaths of a Dawes County man in his 90s, a Scotts Bluff County man in his 40s and a Sheridan County woman in her 70s reported. There are four deaths that remain pending verification.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and other topics, visit PPHD’s website, pphd.org.