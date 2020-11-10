Officials: ‘Thanksgiving may need to look a little bit different this year’

While it may seem harmless to have those family members from Denver or eastern Nebraska, or to relax your bubble, family gatherings are where officials see a lot of spread. People let their guard down around those that they know, she said, and then the characteristics of the virus — such as a person being contagious 48 hours before experiencing symptoms — results in spread occurring and catching people unaware.

Davies suggested tips to celebrate the holiday: You can still uphold holiday traditions by preparing favorite dishes at home, sharing recipes with family and friends, or even holding a virtual dinner with those friends and family who might normally join you.

If you do gather with persons who live outside of your home, “do so wisely, keep it small and stay local,” Davies said.

If possible, holding celebration activities outside is advised, or you should ensure proper ventilation if indoors. People are also advised to wear masks, social distance and wash or sanitize their hands regularly, especially before eating.

After the celebration, people should also avoid contact with non-attendees for 14 days before and after a gathering.