Officials: ‘Thanksgiving may need to look a little bit different this year’

As coronavirus cases are surging across the country, families should consider smaller gatherings and other changes to ensure a safe holiday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released guidance on holiday gatherings. Panhandle Public Health District officials reviewed guidance during its Monday briefing and the Star-Herald sat down with Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell Tuesday.
“The fact is that Thanksgiving gatherings need to look a little bit different this year in order to do it safely,” Jessica Davies, PPHD assistant director, said. “...As we get closer to Thanksgiving, a lot of people will be being as cautious as they can ... and we want you to think about how you can (celebrate Thanksgiving) safely.”
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska increased over the past two weeks from 840.14 new cases per day on Oct. 25 to 1,666.14 new cases per day on Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. During Monday’s PPHD briefing, Panhandle Public Health Director Kim Engel said that the Panhandle’s doubling rate — the time that it takes for cases to double — has increased to 15 days. Prior to October, it had taken seven months before the Panhandle saw cases double.
In recent days, Nebraska, and the Panhandle, has reported record case counts. Last week, Nebraska’s reported case count for a seven-day period topped 10,000 for the first time, totaling 11,048 cases in the state, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
In a recent story with the Omaha World-Herald, Dr. James Lawler, a director at UNMC’s Global Center for Health Security, cautioned that the rest of Nebraska is experiencing similar doubling rates and “is headed in the wrong direction” in taking preventative measures.
Lawler, who has spoken in recent Ricketts’ press conferences, has cautioned that based on Nebraska’s population, case levels are overwhelming the state's health systems.
From the data, he said in an Oct. 16 press conference, Nebraska has reached levels of cases in its communities that are in great excess of where the state was at its previous peak in May and higher than those experienced in New York at its peak in the spring.
“We have entered a dangerous phase in the pandemic for Nebraska,” Lawler said.
Locally, Panhandle health officials continue to stress community and individual responsibility in preventing the spread of the virus, Schnell said. She said that the Panhandle is experiencing such a surge in cases that they are concerned about the additional surge the holidays could bring. The Panhandle moved into the “severe” level of the risk dial on Monday, with the increase in cases and hospitalizations throughout the Panhandle generating a lot of concern.
The safest way to celebrate is at home with those people who live in your household or that you see on a routine basis, “your bubble,” Schnell said.
While it may seem harmless to have those family members from Denver or eastern Nebraska, or to relax your bubble, family gatherings are where officials see a lot of spread. People let their guard down around those that they know, she said, and then the characteristics of the virus — such as a person being contagious 48 hours before experiencing symptoms — results in spread occurring and catching people unaware.
Davies suggested tips to celebrate the holiday: You can still uphold holiday traditions by preparing favorite dishes at home, sharing recipes with family and friends, or even holding a virtual dinner with those friends and family who might normally join you.
If you do gather with persons who live outside of your home, “do so wisely, keep it small and stay local,” Davies said.
If possible, holding celebration activities outside is advised, or you should ensure proper ventilation if indoors. People are also advised to wear masks, social distance and wash or sanitize their hands regularly, especially before eating.
After the celebration, people should also avoid contact with non-attendees for 14 days before and after a gathering.
“What is most unsafe, and we encourage that people do avoid, is large gatherings, especially indoors, potlucks, or buffets where there is shared food,” she said.
Areas where crowds converge, such as during shopping, parades, running events and even sporting events are suggested to be avoided during the holiday season. PPHD director Kim Engel said for those communities that are planning holiday parades, those events could be planned safely. Community events need to submit a health and safety plan via PPHD.
Some may think holiday celebrations are harmless, but gatherings continue to be the top method of spread in community coronavirus cases. Health officials are seeing some coronavirus cases that are arising from Halloween gatherings in October, Schnell told the Star-Herald. Throughout the pandemic, she said, holiday and family gatherings have been a source of spread, generating the concern about the upcoming holiday season.
The key to the guidelines suggested is that people should “Avoid the Three C’s,” the campaign that is currently underway to remind people about taking precautions, Schnell said: Avoid Crowds. Avoid Close Contact. Avoid Confined Spaces.
More information on Thanksgiving guidelines, as well as prevention measures as the Panhandle is now in the “severe” level of risk, are available on pphd.org.
