Oktoberfest returns to Sidney

Sidney will once again host an Oktoberfest celebration from Oct. 1-3.
Like many events last year, annual festival was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the Sidney Oktoberfest Committee, that cancellation required increased community involvement to make this year’s event a success.
“We used to pride ourselves on not having to ask for funds,” committee chairperson Sally Harris said.
The committee is a nonprofit, so each festival’s profits go toward putting together the next Oktoberfest. Without an Oktoberfest last year, the group had to shift greater attention toward advertisement.
“That’s where the community really stepped up,” she said.
Companies in Sidney helped sponsor bands and commissioned large banners to be displayed during the event. As Harris put it, the entirety of Sidney will see more foot traffic with the event successfully sponsored.
“The local businesses have been phenomenal,” she said. “...Everything makes a difference and we truly appreciate it.”
Harris’ mother, Judy Harris, serves as the president of the board for the Oktoberfest Committee. She said the festival is routinely the biggest event in Sidney.
“It’s after harvest, you can let your hair down and have fun,” she said. “...We figure over the three-day celebration, we’ll have about 15,000 people in and out.”
The event attracts vendors, entertainers and festival-goers from far beyond the city. Judy Harris said entertainment groups from as far away as Lincoln and Denver are planned to be in attendance.
This year, Oktoberfest events include a parade through downtown Sidney on Friday, a Fun Run race on Saturday, a church service on Sunday and no fewer than 18 bands, choirs and dance troupes for entertainment. On each day, there will also be a craft fair and a farmer’s market, each with several dozen vendors. On Friday and Saturday, there will be dance parties lasting from 9 p.m. to midnight.
The majority of the weekend’s celebration will take place at the Cheyenne County Fairgrounds just west of town.
The Oktoberfest celebrations will conclude with the annual Wiener Dog Races at 1 p.m on Sunday.
“If you’ve never seen (the race), it’s worth the trip just to see it,” Sally Harris said.
While Oktoberfest is traditionally a Bavarian celebration, Sidney’s festivities are more multicultural. From the Greek, Indian and Mexican foods to the Irish, Scottish and western music, there will be plenty to experience and enjoy.
“It’s a little bit of everything,” Judy Harris said.
The classic German experience will be in full swing, as well, from clothing to beer to food. Judy Harris said there would be two bratwurst vendors, although her daughter said the committee was still on the lookout for a Bavarian pretzel vendor.
In addition to the Oktoberfest, there will be a few more events to boost tourism to the area that weekend, including the Cruise n’ Class Car Show in Legion Park and a golf tournament at Hillside Gold Course. Both of these events take place on Oct. 2. With all these events coalescing together, it’s a celebration of Sidney itself more than anything.
“There’s a sense of community,” Sally Harris said. “People plan their class reunions, family reunions around it. People are just ready to get together and have a good time.”