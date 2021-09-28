Oktoberfest returns to Sidney

The event attracts vendors, entertainers and festival-goers from far beyond the city. Judy Harris said entertainment groups from as far away as Lincoln and Denver are planned to be in attendance.

This year, Oktoberfest events include a parade through downtown Sidney on Friday, a Fun Run race on Saturday, a church service on Sunday and no fewer than 18 bands, choirs and dance troupes for entertainment. On each day, there will also be a craft fair and a farmer’s market, each with several dozen vendors. On Friday and Saturday, there will be dance parties lasting from 9 p.m. to midnight.

The majority of the weekend’s celebration will take place at the Cheyenne County Fairgrounds just west of town.

The Oktoberfest celebrations will conclude with the annual Wiener Dog Races at 1 p.m on Sunday.

“If you’ve never seen (the race), it’s worth the trip just to see it,” Sally Harris said.

While Oktoberfest is traditionally a Bavarian celebration, Sidney’s festivities are more multicultural. From the Greek, Indian and Mexican foods to the Irish, Scottish and western music, there will be plenty to experience and enjoy.

“It’s a little bit of everything,” Judy Harris said.