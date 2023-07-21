The organizers of Old West Balloon Fest announced a new event added to the Night Glow at the Grasslands at Five Rocks and Kids camp spaces are still available.

Over 100 drones will fly the skies to create a drone show depicting iconic symbols that relate to western Nebraska during the night glow at the grasslands at Five Rocks on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for the event, called the Night Glow at the Grasslands at Five Rocks. People can enjoy food trucks, a beer garden, music and over 30 hot air balloons will glow at dusk.

According to a press release, Heartfelt Productions is producing a drone show that showcases western Nebraska. Over 100 drones will form scenes in the night sky depicting iconic symbols.

An event pass is required to enter the field. Event passes are available at all Pinnacle Bank, First National Bank of Omaha and Platte Valley Bank locations.

Also, Old West Balloon Fest organizers released that kids camp spaces still available for Aug. 7-9. The camp is free to children ages 5-14. The camp is a balloon camp for kids, held from 9 to 11 a.m. each morning, Monday through Wednesday.

Children from the ages of 5-14 will learn the science, history and mechanics of ballooning. Details and sign up for the camp are available on our website theoldwestballoonfest.com.

For more information about the event or becoming a vendor or would like to volunteer, contact Colleen Johnson, 308-225-0128, or visit our website, theoldwestballoonfest.com