Old West Balloon Fest Exhibit opens next week at art center

The 2021 Art in the Sky: Old West Balloon Fest Exhibit highlights the artistic value of regional artwork and its connection to the Panhandle through celebrations. The contest is open to all in the Panhandle Valley, styles and techniques which may include photographs & artwork of hot air balloons. It will be judged and exhibited at West Nebraska Arts Center. Submissions are accepted from all ages and skill levels. This exhibition started as a photography contest but grew into all mediums. The photography submitted is judged separately from the other mediums in honor of that. The number of entries will determine the awards presented.