Old West Balloon Fest Exhibit opens next week at art center

SCOTTSBLUFF - The West Nebraska Arts Center, with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, presents 2021 Art in the Sky: Old West Balloon Fest Exhibit.
The opening reception will be on Thursday, Aug. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. Food and refreshments will be served. This gallery
exhibition and reception are free and open to the public.
The 2021 Art in the Sky: Old West Balloon Fest Exhibit highlights the artistic value of regional artwork and its connection to the Panhandle through celebrations. The contest is open to all in the Panhandle Valley, styles and techniques which may include photographs & artwork of hot air balloons. It will be judged and exhibited at West Nebraska Arts Center. Submissions are accepted from all ages and skill levels. This exhibition started as a photography contest but grew into all mediums. The photography submitted is judged separately from the other mediums in honor of that. The number of entries will determine the awards presented.
2021 Art in the Sky: Old West Balloon Fest Exhibit can be viewed Thursday, Aug. 5 and will be up until Aug. 29, 2021. Visit the gallery Tuesday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Gallery admission is free and open to the public.