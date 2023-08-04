All eyes will be on the skies over Scotts Bluff County when Old West Balloon Fest returns for its ninth annual celebration of hot air ballooning next week.

The festival has become a favorite among locals and tourists since it returned in 2015. Executive director Colleen Johnson said that 32 balloons are expected at this year’s festival, which will span the entire week.

The week will kick off with a Youth Balloon Camp on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 7-9. Johnson said that registration for the free educational camp filled up, with over 200 kids eager to learn all that they can about hot air balloons.

“We have 70 kids on Monday, 70 on Tuesday and 70 on Wednesday,” she said. “It’s hands-on. They’ll learn about the science and history of ballooning, which is the oldest form of aviation. They’ll learn the science behind how it works, all the different parts of the balloon and actually help us put a balloon together.”

The festival proper will kick off at the Opening Night Glow on Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Western Nebraska Community College. Attendees will get a chance to see hot air balloons inflated and lit up on the ground just north of campus as well as enjoy food trucks and vendors on site.

Those same balloons will participate in two Mass Ascension events on the mornings of Friday, Aug.11 and Saturday, Aug. 12. The Mass Ascensions — the main features of Old West Balloon Fest — will allow attendees to see dozens of hot air balloons taking off at once, a true sight to behold. Both will take place at Mitchell Airfield just south of Mitchell with gates opening at 5:30 a.m. and takeoff scheduled for 6:15 a.m.

Saturday will be filled with plenty of activities for families to enjoy. A craft fair will be held on Center Avenue in Mitchell immediately following the Mass Ascension with more than 80 vendors of all varieties.

A cornhole tournament will run throughout the day on Saturday in front of Redz Bar. Entry to the tournament will be $50 per team with check-in beginning at 9:30 a.m. A weiner dog race will also be held starting at 11 a.m.

The festival will conclude with one last Night Glow at the Grasslands south of Five Rocks Amphitheater on Saturday evening. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the glow will take place at sunset. Johnson said that this year’s Closing Night Glow will also feature a drone show, a first for the festival.

Old West Balloon Fest hosted the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship from 2019 to 2022, with one year canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although this year’s festival will not include the championship event, Johnson said that there aren’t any major changes to the structure and content of the festival.

“We are still having competition, just not to the extent we’ve had in the past. Balloonists will still be competing, and everything is pretty much the same, we just don’t have the national balloons here,” she said.

Even without the national competition Johnson said that people are planning to travel from all over to attend the festival, even from as far as the United Kingdom.

With mere days before balloons are set to take flight, Old West Balloon Fest is still seeking volunteers for many of its events.

“We’re desperately in need of volunteers to help with crewing for balloons,” Johnson said. “A lot of balloons don’t come with people to help them, so we definitely need crews.”

Volunteering at Old West Balloon Fest offers a unique opportunity to see and work with hot air balloons up close. Johnson said that the experience is certainly worth the effort.

“It’s super fun to crew because you get to know the pilot,” she said. “The pilot usually takes them under their wing and they get to hang out with the pilot all weekend. It’s an experience that is not like anything else.”

Event passes are required for the Mass Ascension events and Night Glows. Passes are $20 each and can be used to bring an entire carload of people to the festival. They can be purchased at Pinnacle Bank branches in Torrington and Mitchell as well as all Platte Valley Bank locations in Scotts Bluff County.