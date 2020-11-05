Old West ChoirFest canceled, may be rescheduled

The 2020 Old West Choir Fest was canceled Thursday afternoon, according to Scottsbluff High School Vocal Director Brad Ronne.

“SHS made the difficult decision to cancel the event after a large number of the participating choirs were unable to attend,” an email from Scottsbluff Public Schools spokesperson Melissa Price said.

SHS originally modified the event last month to a rotating schedule, where choirs would perform in front of their audience of parents and supporters specific to that choir. The choir and the audience would then leave the auditorium and — twenty minutes later — a choir from another school with another audience would set up.

That would have been a similar set-up the 2020 Old West Weekend marching band competition.

Ronne told the Star-Herald he was open to rescheduling the concert in the spring if the virus conditions allowed for the event to be held.

