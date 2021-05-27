Omaha Frontier Strings set to collaborate with Scottsbluff String Sprouts

Hula-hooping adolescent string musicians will be dancing their way out to western Nebraska from Omaha this weekend.

Over 30 students from the Omaha Conservatory of Music’s Frontier Strings group will be performing at various Scottsbluff locations, as well as putting on a show out at Fort Robinson. Executive director of the conservatory and Frontier Strings director Ruth Meints said with roots in Scottsbluff, she always likes to find ways to bring musical opportunities to the Panhandle.

“My hometown is Scottsbluff,” Meints said. “My parents live there still. I’m very attached to western Nebraska. As a lonely string player in western Nebraska and now a director of the Omaha Conservatory of Music, I like to make sure we bring fun things out to the area if I can do it.”

The Frontier Strings is made up of around 36 students ages seven to 18 who have to audition for the group and meet a certain level of playing ability, Meints said.

“The kids play everything from memory,” she said. “It’s very interactive. They do all kinds of things which makes it (the show) really fun.”