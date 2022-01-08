Omicron leading to increase in Panhandle COVID cases

The state of Nebraska is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant and Panhandle health officials report seeing a similar upturn.
Prior to the holidays, PPHD officials were reporting a downward trend in cases. However, on Dec. 29, officials reported that two cases identified as being the Omicron variant had been identified. The variant is reported to spread more easily than other variants, with case levels across the nation now surging even higher than when Delta was the prominent variant just a couple months ago.
“What we want to point out is that Omicron has now been proven, with the sampling that has been done across the state that it is the predominant variant,” Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said. “...What we see locally as we do some sampling at key places where we send in the testing that has been done — we send it for sequencing and verify whether it is delta, omicron or some other variant — and it has proven true here that 40% of our cases that were sequenced were positive for omicron.”
Schnell said case numbers are also an indicator that Omicron is circulating in Panhandle communities.
“We could also tell because we know that Omicron is much more being contagious and by looking at our increase in numbers, and the big jump we’ve had in the last two weeks, it is another signal that it is here in our community.”
At PPHD’s last update before the holidays, on Dec. 22, health officials reported there were just 79 cases reported in the seven-day period and a case rate of 91.58 cases per 100,000 people. However, this week, officials reported Wednesday that 291 cases were reported, including 61 cases among children younger than 19 years old. The case rate has increased dramatically, to 337.3 cases per 100,000.
Deaths pending verification increased from 14 the week of Dec. 22 to 29 on Jan. 5.
In details released in late December, PPHD officials noted some concern as only one of the current monoclonal antibody treatments is effective against the variant and will initially be in limited supply. It’s important that people take precautions, with the most effective being vaccination. Measures such as handwashing, wearing masks, staying home if you are ill and getting tested if you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 are recommended.
With more at-home testing options, Schnell and Engel both said that case numbers in the Panhandle are believed to be higher than reported. People can self-report, and are asked to do so, if they have tested positive for COVID. A form is available on the PPHD website, pphd.org.
The Panhandle continues to report low vaccination rates. At 39.9%, the Panhandle is well below the highest county, Lancaster, which reports a 65.47% vaccination rate. Only three other health districts out of the 19 health districts in the state report lower vaccination rates: Loup Basin, North Central and Northeast. The state average is 56.69% of people are vaccinated.
“We have surpassed a couple of others (health departments) but not enough to brag about,” PPHD director Kim Engel said.
Vaccinations continue to be available throughout the Panhandle at local providers and most offer walk-in options. Options are also available for those person who are homebound for vaccination.
Engel said eastern Nebraska counties are reporting higher caseloads of COVID-19 and Omicron numbers. Throughout the pandemic, eastern Nebraska has experienced high case loads first, then cases move west. With cases continuing to increase, she said, “we’re bracing ourselves knowing that this is headed our way. ... We’re starting to see the pick up now and anticipate increasing numbers pretty rapidly.”
Recently, the CDC did change its guidance on quarantining and isolation. That information is now available on the PPHD website, pphd.org. Regardless of vaccination status, anyone who has tested positive for COVID is required to stay home. Other updates have also been made, such as allowing persons with no sysmptoms or resolved symptoms able to leave home after that five-day period, if wearing a mask. Engel explained that the new guidance is a little different than in the past, but does address different levels, such as persons exhibiting symptoms and fever. People should contact their health care provider for treatment as needed, particularly if they are in a vulnerable population and may be eligible for the monoclonal antibody treatment.