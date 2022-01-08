Omicron leading to increase in Panhandle COVID cases

The state of Nebraska is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant and Panhandle health officials report seeing a similar upturn.

Prior to the holidays, PPHD officials were reporting a downward trend in cases. However, on Dec. 29, officials reported that two cases identified as being the Omicron variant had been identified. The variant is reported to spread more easily than other variants, with case levels across the nation now surging even higher than when Delta was the prominent variant just a couple months ago.

“What we want to point out is that Omicron has now been proven, with the sampling that has been done across the state that it is the predominant variant,” Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said. “...What we see locally as we do some sampling at key places where we send in the testing that has been done — we send it for sequencing and verify whether it is delta, omicron or some other variant — and it has proven true here that 40% of our cases that were sequenced were positive for omicron.”

Schnell said case numbers are also an indicator that Omicron is circulating in Panhandle communities.