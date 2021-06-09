One Book One Nebraska Author to speak at Legacy of the Plains Museum

LINCOLN — James J. Kimble, author of “Prairie Forge: the Extraordinary Story of the Nebraska Scrap Metal Drive of World War II” will be at the Legacy of the Plains Museum to speak about his book on June 28 at 6:30 p.m. Kimble, a native Nebraskan, is a professor of communication at Seton Hall University.

Kimble describes Nebraska’s effort to collect and recycle scrap metal for war munitions in 1942. The United States needed scrap iron to make everything from ships to bullets. Omaha World Herald Editor Henry Doorley implemented a three-week state-wide campaign that united Nebraskans in friendly competition with each other. Doorley’s campaign jump-started the rest of the United States to support the war effort through scrap iron drives as well.

Kimble will give a presentation about his book, then join a panel of local antique tractor experts to discuss the long-term consequences of scrap metal drives during World War II.

Every year, people across Nebraska are encouraged to read a book about Nebraska —and then talk about it with their friends and neighbors. “Prairie Forge: The Extraordinary Story of the Nebraska Scrap Metal Drive of World War II” (Bison Books, 2014) by James J. Kimble is the 2021 One Book One Nebraska selection. Copies of this book will be available at the Legacy of the Plains Museum for purchase.