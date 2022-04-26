One last ‘hurrah’ for college, community musicians during WNCC’s ‘Jump, Jive and Swing’

Both college and community musicians will be swinging, rockin’ and rollin’ Sunday, May 8, as the Western Nebraska Community College’s performing arts program closes out the 2021-22 season with the annual “Jump, Jive and Swing.”

Now over a dozen years old, “Jump, Jive and Swing” features WNCC’s rock and jazz bands, Cougar Rock and Fire in the Pan Swingers, respectively, showing off what they’ve learned all year.

“Historically, it’s the last day before our finals week, and it’s kind of our last hurrah in the music department other than, of course, graduation,” instrumental instructor Nathaniel Johnson said.

Music selections will range from old funk from the 1930s and 40s to jazzy blues to modern popular music. Johnson said that unlike the bands’ other concerts, this performance doesn’t really have a theme other than bringing music from the entire year all together in one place.

“It’s kind of a chance for us to play everything we’ve learned over the course of the year,” he said. “…We’re just playing it all in the same show and adding a few tunes, so that’s what we’re focusing on right now. So, for the people who came to the Fall Ball, they didn’t hear the tunes we did for the Bluffs Middle School Music in the Schools concert with the jazz band, and the people who came to that didn’t hear some of the tunes we did for Fall Ball.”

With the spring semester being extremely busy for the performing arts department, having the majority of rehearsals be refreshers rather than completely new material has been helpful. Johnson said that with the spring tour, district music, the performing arts gala and the spring concert, they’ve only had just a few rehearsals.

“We just toured with the rock combo (the) second week of April, and that went well,” he said. “We’re rehearsing up five new tunes just since we got back, and that’s a bit of a rush. … It’s just the way the spring semester works. So, we’ll be fine. The students and the community members are working hard.”

Cougar Rock is made up of WNCC students while the Fire in the Pan Swingers features both students and community members. Johnson enjoys hosting the “Jump, Jive and Swing” because it can sometimes even inspire other incoming students or community members to join in the musical fun for next year.

“This is an opportunity for folks to come out and hear what we do,” he said. “And, some of them may, as has happened in the past, some of them may say, ‘Hey, I’d like to participate in that next year.’ … I’ve gained some musicians from performances that they come to in the community.”

“Jump, Jive and Swing” will be taking place at the Hampton Inn and Suites on Sunday, May 8. Cocktails and live music begin at 5 p.m., followed by dinner and dancing at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person, which includes the cost of the meal. They can be purchased at www.wncc.edu/community/performing-arts.

