One local business fails tobacco sale compliance checks

SCOTTBLUFF — The Nebraska State Patrol conducted tobacco compliance checks as part of the Panhandle Prevention Coalition’s comprehensive plan to prevent youth from starting to use tobacco products. Officers with the assistance of youth under the age of 18, completed 24 checks including convenience stores, grocery stores and liquor stores throughout the counties of Box Butte, Morrill and Scotts Bluff.
During a compliance check in Scottsbluff, one establishment out of 18 sold tobacco to a minor: ZY Glam, 1127 East Overland Ave., Scottsbluff.
Seventeen out of 18 establishments passed the checks and did not sell tobacco to minors.
“National research shows that when communities consistently conduct compliance checks and keep failure rates below 10%, children in those communities are less likely to use tobacco products,” Jessica Davies, Tobacco Free in the Panhandle Coordinator with Panhandle Public Health, District, said.
Training for alcohol and tobacco retailers is available quarterly at locations throughout the Panhandle. This training, sponsored by Panhandle Prevention Coalition and Nebraska State Patrol, provides individuals entrusted with the responsibility of serving alcohol or selling tobacco with strategies to avoid illegally selling to underage youth or intoxicated patrons. Responsible Beverage Server Training is available for free to retail merchants, owners, and employees across the Panhandle. The next training to be determined for Spring 2021. For more information on the retailer’s trainings, go to http://www.panhandlepartnership.com/training-academy.html.