Regional West recently welcomed one physician and two providers to its medical team.

Dr. Daniel Faaborg is a physician with Regional West Physicians Clinic-Urology. Regional West’s Urology Clinic offers comprehensive care of the female and male urinary systems, including kidneys, ureters, bladders, urethra, and disorders of the male reproductive system.

Faaborg earned a medical degree from the University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, and completed urology residency training at Loma Linda University Medical Center, Loma Linda, California. He is board certified in urology.

Abbie Fulk, APRN, sees patients at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Pulmonology, Critical Care. The clinic provides outstanding care for patients with pulmonary disease and critical illness using clinical evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment services. Fulk earned a Master of Science degree in nursing from Walden University, Minneapolis, Minnesota. She is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center as an adult-gerontology acute care nurse practitioner.

Aaron Rutz, FNP, sees patients at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Urgent Care. Rutz earned a Master of Science degree in Nursing from the University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio. He is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center as a family nurse practitioner.