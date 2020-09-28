One transported to Regional West in collision

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A woman in her 20s has been transported to Regional West Medical Center after being involved in a collision Monday morning.

The Nebraska State Patrol and Gering Fire Department responded shortly after 9:15 a.m. to the collision at Highway 71 and U Street, which is on the bypass east of Gering. A semi and sedan were involved in the collision.

The driver of the sedan has been transported to Regional West Medical Center.

The Star-Herald will update this report when additional details are released.