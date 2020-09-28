 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One transported to Regional West in collision
0 comments

One transported to Regional West in collision

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A woman in her 20s has been transported to Regional West Medical Center after being involved in a collision Monday morning.

The Nebraska State Patrol and Gering Fire Department responded shortly after 9:15 a.m. to the collision at Highway 71 and U Street, which is on the bypass east of Gering. A semi and sedan were involved in the collision.

The driver of the sedan has been transported to Regional West Medical Center.

The Star-Herald will update this report when additional details are released. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Steakhouse to close Sept. 19
Local

Steakhouse to close Sept. 19

Owners of another local business say ta Terrytown restaurant has become a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tammy Relka, operator of Sizzlin’ S…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News