One week left for Trees along the Trail voting, remote donation option available

Legacy of the Plains Museum’s Trees along the Trail will continue with its original schedule in spite of recent winter weather.

Trees along the Trail is a longstanding fundraising program hosted by the museum each year in which local nonprofit organizations decorate Christmas trees and the community casts votes on their favorites for $1 per vote.

The three organizations which receive the most votes in each division will be given prizes sponsored by H&R Block and Wiedeman Financial.

Legacy of the Plains Museum executive director Dave Wolf said that the voting window and selection of winners will not be delayed due to the recent blizzard.

“We’ll still go through December 23 like we normally would,” said Wolf. “But if people want to contribute that can’t make it in, they can always call us. We have the option to take credit card payments over the phone if they want to do it that way.”

Wolf said that the number of participating organizations has increased dramatically in 2022.

“This year we have 39 trees,” he said. “We have 10 youth division trees and 29 adult trees. The last two years we’ve been around 20.”

Wolf said that many of this year’s entries are from organizations that are participating for the first time, which is exciting to see. He also said that Trees along the Trail is a great way for lesser known or new nonprofits to raise awareness and get their names out there.

“There are hundreds of nonprofit groups that do great work in our area that people just don’t know about. If we can help bring awareness to causes and address things that are needed, that’s an added benefit,” said Wolf.

Giving to charitable and nonprofit organizations is already a common practice during the holiday season, and Wolf said that events like the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent blizzard help illustrate why helping our neighbors has become even more important.

“In the last couple of years we’ve been looking for extra help. With COVID and situations like today where people have had to take off work because they’re unable to get there. We have groups that help in situations like that,” he said.

A wide variety of organizations representing diverse causes are seeking support at Trees along the Trail, including veterans groups, Alzheimer's support, the zoo, and more. This not only helps donors who are passionate about a particular cause find a great organization to give to, it also helps those without a specific cause in mind find new or lesser known groups to support.

Legacy of the Plains has been closed for most of this week due to blizzard conditions, but Wolf said that the museum will be open to the public again on Friday morning. One week remains for Trees along the Trail voting, so those interested in giving still have plenty of time to make the trip.

Legacy of the Plains Museum is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. No admission price is required to look at the Trees along the Trail displays, but the exhibit hall makes a great addition to a day of holiday festivities.