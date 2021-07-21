Online recycling services successful for Scottsbluff

This lets users learn where and how to properly dispose of various materials.

“You can type in cardboard or glass, and it tells you what, locally, you can do to get rid of that,” Diedrich said.

Such a service helped the city meet its goal of reducing bin contamination and curbing illegal dumping.

“It’s not horrible in our city but we do have people dumping things in places where they shouldn’t,” Diedrich said.

The digital tools also allow for localized service alerts to keep users aware of any collection changes, be they holiday-related or otherwise.

“We’ve had some times where a truck has broken down,” Diedrich said. “So we’ve ... sent out a message to people in that area who have this service to tell them to put their cans out the next day.”

ReCollect also offers educational tools for children which Diedrich said the city could implement in the future.

The program currently services around 750 of Scottsbluff’s 8,802 residential and business addresses, or approximately 8.5%.

That’s an increase from 6% of addresses in the last three months alone.