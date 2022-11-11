Onlookers brave the cold to honor veterans at parade

American flags billowed in the blustery breeze Friday as East Overland Drive played host to its annual Veterans Day Parade.

Hundreds of participants either marched or drove along the route. These included Scottsbluff High School Air Force Junior ROTC cadets, veterans from community groups, and local emergency service and business representatives.

Spectators cheered and waved from the sidewalks. The Scottsbluff High School, Gering High School and Gering Middle School marching bands serenaded spectators with both patriotic tunes and the anthems of the U.S. Armed Forces branches.

Cayden Martinez was one of the SHS JROTC cadets who marched at the front of the parade. He served as drill team commander.

“What I’m looking forward to the most is … being with my friends, marching with my friends; showing off what we have and looking good. Even in this cold weather we’re still out here performing,” Martinez said.

Having performed in several parades, Martinez said it’s important to pay tribute to those who have devoted their lives to serving the country.

“This day is very important because it gives recognition to the veterans and people who have served, who’ve gone above and beyond the call of duty,” he said. “It’s very important to honor those people.”

Levi Bowlin, the commander of VFW Post 1681 in Gering, has helped organize the Veterans Day parade since 2015.

“Every year, we try to make it a little bit better and figure out how to better pull in the bands and different veterans' organizations so it’s a nice presentation as they go through,” he said.

Different sponsors and companies — such as Reganis, Fat Boy Tires & Auto and A & A Portables — have proved crucial over the years for providing space to store parade vehicles and facilities for participants to use, he said.

Bowlin served in the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army from 2003 to 2008. He said he went on missions in Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan and even performed in air shows across Europe.

“They weren’t lying when they said, ‘sign up and see the world,’” he said.

He added that Veterans Day is a good opportunity to reflect on armed forces members who have served or died, and the contributions they’ve made to society.

“One day a year, people want to talk about how they know a veteran or how they almost enlisted. Nobody who’s a veteran almost did it. We did it. There are a lot of different emotions on this day,” he said.

To Bowlin, the parade serves as a way to give veterans the recognition they deserve year-round. He especially enjoyed getting to see older veterans participating.

“It’s good for them to go through here and see that there are people still here supporting them,” he said.

One resident of the Western Nebraska Veterans Home — Willard Johnson, a World War II veteran — celebrated his 103rd birthday the day before the parade.

Johnson and other older veterans were inside a bus to keep them out of the cold, but they waved little American flags out the windows to the cheers of onlookers crowding the sidewalks. Many of the trucks, classic cars and emergency service vehicles that followed were similarly spangled in the stars and stripes.

The parade traveled from 19th Avenue down to 3rd Avenue, all along East Overland Drive. It lasted for less than an hour. Still, hundreds of people braved frigid temperatures and gave their appreciation for the brave veterans who fought for their freedoms.