Open class winners recognized at Scotts Bluff County Fair

Homemakers Club pulled off a successful open class showcase at the 2022 county fair. Best of Show honors were awarded to Nancy Butcher exhibiting a large, colorful quilt.
Baked goods, adult division: Phyllis Aller, grand and reserve.
Baked goods, youth division: Brodee Luce, grand; Gracie Marlow, reserve.
Canned goods, adult: Rachelle Anderson, grand; Tammy Knotts, reserve.
Crocheting, adult: Kathryn Gonzales, grand; Jana Barker, reserve.
Decorative arts, adult: Landen Murphy, grand; June Lacey, reserve.
Decorative arts, student age 15-19: Kyra Brannon, grand; Kate Lerwick, reserve.
Decorative arts, youth age 14 and under: Bryson Gaul, grand; Champ Smith, reserve.
Dimensional arts, adult: Jeff Gaiser, grand; Cynde Gaiser, reserve.
Dimensional arts, student: Wyatt Sauer, grand.
Dimensional arts, youth: Jerrod Schuler, grand.
Handicrafts, adult: Debra Lupher, grand; Sara McCabe, reserve.
Handicrafts, youth: Grace Lynn, grand; Ella Bosche, reserve.
Knitting, adult: Beth Pfeifer, grand and reserve.
Photography, adult: Gary Stone, grand and reserve.
Photography, student: Halle Knutson, grand; Jaiden Jahn, reserve.
Photography, youth: Lillian Debus, grand and reserve.
Quilts, adult: Nancy Butcher, grand; Marla Marx, reserve.
Textile arts, adult: Brenda Harden, grand; Erika Hackett, reserve.
Woodworking, adult: Doug Engstrom, grand and reserve.
Woodworking, youth: Cashius Erdman, grand; Jerrod Schuler, reserve.