 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Open class winners recognized at Scotts Bluff County Fair

  • 0
080722-ssh-new-openclasschamps-p1.jpg (copy)

Scotts Bluff County Fair open class grand and reserve champions.

 NICOLE HELDT/Star-Herald

Homemakers Club pulled off a successful open class showcase at the 2022 county fair. Best of Show honors were awarded to Nancy Butcher exhibiting a large, colorful quilt. 

Baked goods, adult division: Phyllis Aller, grand and reserve.

Baked goods, youth division: Brodee Luce, grand; Gracie Marlow, reserve.

Canned goods, adult: Rachelle Anderson, grand; Tammy Knotts, reserve.

Crocheting, adult: Kathryn Gonzales, grand; Jana Barker, reserve.

Decorative arts, adult: Landen Murphy, grand; June Lacey, reserve.

Decorative arts, student age 15-19: Kyra Brannon, grand; Kate Lerwick, reserve.

Decorative arts, youth age 14 and under: Bryson Gaul, grand; Champ Smith, reserve.

People are also reading…

Dimensional arts, adult: Jeff Gaiser, grand; Cynde Gaiser, reserve.

Dimensional arts, student: Wyatt Sauer, grand.

Dimensional arts, youth: Jerrod Schuler, grand.

Handicrafts, adult: Debra Lupher, grand; Sara McCabe, reserve.

Handicrafts, youth: Grace Lynn, grand; Ella Bosche, reserve.

Knitting, adult: Beth Pfeifer, grand and reserve.

Photography, adult: Gary Stone, grand and reserve.

Photography, student: Halle Knutson, grand; Jaiden Jahn, reserve.

Photography, youth: Lillian Debus, grand and reserve.

Quilts, adult: Nancy Butcher, grand; Marla Marx, reserve.

Textile arts, adult: Brenda Harden, grand; Erika Hackett, reserve.

Woodworking, adult: Doug Engstrom, grand and reserve.

Woodworking, youth: Cashius Erdman, grand; Jerrod Schuler, reserve.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Drought causes French river to be crossable by foot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News