Open Entries, Home Arts entries being accepted

MITCHELL — Plan to enter the 2021 Scotts Bluff County Fair Monday, Aug. 2 and Tuesday, Aug. 3 for Horticulture. Entry tags are available online and at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds. Online entries are writeable, able to be typed on before you print them.

Please check the Fairbook which is also on line. Check the rules and the class number of your entry. Please fill out your Open Class entry tags before you come to the Fair to help expedite check-in and social distancing, Monday, Aug. 2 from 8 to 4. Horticulture entries are Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Any person who has a permanent address in Scotts Bluff County or is a member of a Scotts Bluff County Homemakers Club or 4-H Club may enter, publicity chairman for Scotts Bluff County Homemakers said in a press release.