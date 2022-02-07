Open house and Puzzles of the Past planned at Legacy

GERING – The Legacy of the Plains Museum will be hosting an open house Thursday, Feb. 10, from 5-7 p.m. The event is to showcase the new projects and programs for Phase Two of the museum’s Capital Campaign. The museum has developed an impressive plan to take Legacy to the next level and is encouraging everyone to come out and see what the future holds.

The museum will also be hosting their monthly Puzzles of the Past program. The event will be held this Friday, Feb. 11, at 9 a.m. Discussions will continue the focus on the town of Morrill.

Puzzles of the Past provide attendees an opportunity to learn a little bit about the towns in our area and to discuss, tell stories and socialize. Towns that have been featured in the past are Lyman, Henry, Melbeta, McGrew, Minatare, Haig and others. There is no cost to attend.

For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum at 308-436-1989.