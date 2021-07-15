Open house planned for Chimney Rock Museum

The visitor experience at Chimney Rock Visitor Center has changed after the center closed in October of 2019 for renovations. The expanded center features new displays and more interactive exhibits to enhance the visitor’s experience at the museum.
While the museum staff held a soft opening of the Ethel and Christopher J. Abbott Visitor Center in August 2020, they will celebrate the reopening under normal business hours Saturday, July 17 with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Light refreshments will be served. The museum will also host an open house, waiving the price of admission all day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We have quite a few fun things on display,” site supervisor Loren Pospisil said. “We still have some of the local favorites like loading the wagon, but now we have additional fun things like the wheel of fate, and we have some fun artifacts.”
Although the load the wagon interactive exhibit is still at the museum, Pospisil said it was also upgraded during the renovation project.
“It’s even more fun than before,” he said. “The whole display is refreshingly new and fun. The things that you load in it look like stuff — the barrels look like barrels — whereas before it was made out of fiberboard.”
History Nebraska Director and CEO Trevor Jones and History Nebraska Board of Trustees President Marilyn Moore will speak during the ribbon cutting ceremony, according to a History Nebraska press release.
The NEBRASKALand Foundation will also present History Nebraska with the annual Rising Star Award, which honors outstanding new tourism attractions or significant expansions to existing attractions as well as economic and social development.
As the tourism season continues, Pospisil said visitor numbers are good and the renovation has created better flow through the museum.
“The traffic flow is so much better, the user experience is so much better and there’s room to actually walk around without traffic congestion problems like we had before,” he said.
The west-facing windows in the museum still offer a great view of Chimney Rock, a famous landmark that pioneers were in awe of as they traveled along the Oregon, California, and Mormon trails.
“Chimney Rock is probably the most important landmark on the Oregon, Mormon and California trails,” Pospisil said. “It has become the symbol of the trails and the symbol of Nebraska as well. It’s an iconic image.”
Chimney Rock’s pillar is made of Brule clay, volcanic ash and Arikaree sandstone layers. The Brule is susceptible to erosion, which has resulted in the spire’s loss in height over the years.
The spire has lost roughly 30 feet over the past 150 years, although the exact amount is disputed according to the National Park Service webpage. The summit rises 470 feet above the North Platte River and measures 325 feet from the tip to the base, with the spire measuring 120 feet.
As Pospisil and his staff prepare to welcome the community to the renovated museum Saturday, he hopes the public enjoys the new features.
“Everything has been remodeled inside of here, so everything is new, fun and exciting,” he said. “I just think people will be really impressed with what we’ve got here.”
Staff is wearing face coverings, but masks are not required for visitors.
The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the end of September. Admission is $8 for adults and $4 for children.