Open house planned for Chimney Rock Museum

Nolan Buskirk, 6, peeks through a viewer to learn about the history of the Oregon Trail during a visit to Chimney Rock. The site's visitor center reopened to the public on Aug. 1 and will be free to visitors this Saturday.

The visitor experience at Chimney Rock Visitor Center has changed after the center closed in October of 2019 for renovations. The expanded center features new displays and more interactive exhibits to enhance the visitor’s experience at the museum.

While the museum staff held a soft opening of the Ethel and Christopher J. Abbott Visitor Center in August 2020, they will celebrate the reopening under normal business hours Saturday, July 17 with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Light refreshments will be served. The museum will also host an open house, waiving the price of admission all day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We have quite a few fun things on display,” site supervisor Loren Pospisil said. “We still have some of the local favorites like loading the wagon, but now we have additional fun things like the wheel of fate, and we have some fun artifacts.”

Although the load the wagon interactive exhibit is still at the museum, Pospisil said it was also upgraded during the renovation project.

“It’s even more fun than before,” he said. “The whole display is refreshingly new and fun. The things that you load in it look like stuff — the barrels look like barrels — whereas before it was made out of fiberboard.”