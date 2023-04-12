A transportation service in Alliance is celebrating its expansion this week in an open house that will include state transportation officials and others.

"The Panhandle of Nebraska is larger than the state of Connecticut and the states of Rhode Island and Delaware combined," Open Plains Transit Manager Jonnie Kusek said. "Connectivity is so important in our rural area. We are working hard to provide more options and routes for passengers."

Open Plains Transit recently expanded to include a route to Valentine. Other routes include Ogallala, Sidney, Scottsbluff/Gering, Crawford, Chadron and most every city in the panhandle as well as Pine Ridge, South Dakota. Kusek said she hopes that routes to Rapid City and Denver are in the near future.

Previously known as Panhandle Trails Intercity Public Transit, Open Plains Transit is hosting an Open House/Ribbon Cutting on Thursday, April 13. Expected visitors include representatives from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the NDOT Mobility Management Team, Panhandle Public Health District and Box Butte General Hospital. OPT is a part of the 53 rural transit agencies providing this much needed service to rural Nebraskans.

The open house will start at 3 p.m. with social time, presentations by speakers will take place at 4 p.m. with a question/answer after. To celebrate the rebranding and the new location at 323 Platte Ave. in Alliance, there will be a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. with a social time to follow until 6 p.m.

"We are looking forward to hearing from the community on what they would like to see for the future of connectivity in our area," Kusek said. "We work with a lot of other agencies to pick people up if they are coming in from different areas to visit family or for medical visits.

"A big goal for us is that our rural area and lack of transportation does not prevent someone from seeking medical care," Kusek said. "We have one gentleman that we take to dialysis three times a week because he lives over 100 miles from the treatment center."

For information on routes visit Open Plains Transit's website, www.optne.com, or call the office for reservations or information at 308-761-8747.