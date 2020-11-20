Operation Christmas Child celebrates National Collection Week

One year when Zion Evangelical Church members Cheryl Rose and Barb Kautz traveled to Denver to volunteer at the Operation Christmas Child distribution center, a European woman in her 20s stood up in front of the volunteers to tell her story. She had in her hand the Operation Christmas Child box she received as a child when she lived in the Soviet Union. She told the volunteers that the little toys in the box were her most prized possessions to this day.

“They were a poor family, and this made such an impact in her life, so now she was out promoting Operation Christmas Child and helping those of us who are working,” Kautz said. “It just encouraged us.”

It is stories like these that keep Kautz and Rose continuing their involvement in Operation Christmas Child. Zion Evangelical Church has been packing and sending boxes since 2007, headed largely by Kautz and Rose.

The boxes contain all kinds of little goodies from dolls and stuffed animals to crayons and toothbrushes. Rose said that some church members even knitted a few hats to put in the boxes this year. Each box is then topped off at the distribution center with an insert about accepting Christ.