Operation Lifesaver promotes railroad safety in Gering

Officials with Operation Lifesaver Nebraska, a statewide initiative promoting railroad safety, met with students and emergency personnel in Gering Monday as part of a Whistle-Stop Tour across Nebraska.

During the tour, the organization’s executive director, Debra Ashworth, and colleagues outlined efforts to host informational gatherings within the state's 20 counties that data demonstrated had the most injuries and fatalities along railways.

They began Sept. 8 in Lincoln with a kickoff presentation by Gov. Pete Ricketts. The tour is scheduled to run through Sept. 30.

At Gering High School, Ashworth first presented to the sophomore, junior and senior classes. After their demonstration finished, she presented to freshman students. She taught them how to read railroad warning markings and how to report a problem such as a vehicle stuck on the tracks.

“This is important because it teaches them about the emergency sign,” she said. “At every railroad crossing in the United States is this blue sign, and it will give you the (phone) number of the railroad that is there and the crossing number. Just like you or I have an address for a house, each crossing has an address. So you’d use this in an emergency situation to report problems.”

Trains can weigh up to 6,000 tons and can take more than a mile to come to a complete stop. Students were selected from the audience to crush empty soda cans with their feet; Ashworth said a train hitting a car would have the same destructive potential of a car rolling over the same cans.

“Trains can stop, but they can’t stop quickly,” Ashworth told students. “That’s why cars and pedestrians have to stop for trains.”

There are more than 4,800 railroad crossings across the state, but less than 900 of these feature gates or lights to warn of oncoming trains. The majority are what Ashworth described as "passive" crossings.

Since trains don‘t run on set schedules, Ashworth told students to always be on the lookout and to be aware of how many tracks each crossing has.

“Any time is train time,” she said.

To conclude the presentations, Ashworth had four students role play a safety incident and see how fast they could respond to the situation.

Later, officials with Operation Lifesaver met with emergency personnel at The Mixing Bowl Café to discuss strategies and statistics.

Those in attendance included Sheriff Mark Overman and Chief Deputy Troy Brown, from the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers and Region 22 Emergency Manager Tim Newman.

Ashworth said she was looking to bring in more volunteers to promote railroad safety at events. She recommended targeting education toward elementary school students, high school students and elderly drivers.

She also recommended a three-pronged approach of engineering and enforcement in addition to simply educating people about safety.

Since 2015, there have been more than 250 collisions between trains and vehicles or pedestrians in Nebraska. At least 29 people have been killed.

“We are really in good shape, you guys. Considering the amount of trains that go across this state, we have a good safety record, and we don’t have many trespassing fatalities,” Ashworth told the emergency personnel. “…I think our children and our adults have common sense.”

The Whistle Stop Tour was launched as Operation Lifesaver celebrated 50 years of work. According to Ashworth, when the initiative first began in Idaho, railroad fatalities dropped 40% in just one year. She said railroad crossing accidents fell by 84% nationwide since the program launched.