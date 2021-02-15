Options expanding for COVID-19 vaccine in the Panhandle

Prochazka said the names of Panhandle residents are downloaded daily and provided to local providers.

The vaccine has been distributed using priority groups, set out by state health officials.

“We’re really just working with each provider to get everybody through and get them scheduled,” she said.

State officials said last week that health departments are preparing to enter into the 65 and older group, as well as younger people with underlying health conditions, according to the Nebraska Department of Health.

Prochazka reported there have been some “hiccups” between the Panhandle database and Walmart databases being able to work together so persons interested in being vaccinated through the Walmart program can register at www.walmart.com by creating an account. At the Scottsbluff Walmart, she said, available vaccination spots have filled up through the next six days, but the Chadron Walmart continued to have available appointments.

“We are running into a few glitches, but we are really excited that this means more vaccine in the Panhandle,” Prochazka said. “More people are getting vaccinated.”