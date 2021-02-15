Options expanding for COVID-19 vaccine in the Panhandle

Options for receiving the COVID-19 vaccination have expanded in the Panhandle.
To date, more than 8,604 people have been vaccinated in the Panhandle, Tabi Prochazka, deputy director of health promotions and preparedness for PPHD, said Monday.
This week, 2,200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the required second dose, will be arriving to vaccinate the public. Each week, 1,500 doses are received by PPHD and distributed to Panhandle communities based on population. The Scottsbluff Community-Based Outpatient Clinic, which is available to qualifying veterans and by appointment only, receives 100 doses.
A new option for receiving the vaccination became available through the Federal Pharmacy Program, with Walmart in Scottsbluff and Chadron beginning vaccinations last week. Alliance Community Pharmacy is also offering vaccines through the federal program. All three sites are working with PPHD officials to use the wait list generated by registration via PPHD and the state to ensure distribution based on priority populations.
The state is taking registrations for the vaccine through its site, vaccinate.ne.gov, which was launched earlier this month. Persons who do not have Internet access or needing help registering can contact: 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873. Information about registering is also available on PPHD’s website, www.pphd.org.
Prochazka said the names of Panhandle residents are downloaded daily and provided to local providers.
The vaccine has been distributed using priority groups, set out by state health officials.
“We’re really just working with each provider to get everybody through and get them scheduled,” she said.
State officials said last week that health departments are preparing to enter into the 65 and older group, as well as younger people with underlying health conditions, according to the Nebraska Department of Health.
Prochazka reported there have been some “hiccups” between the Panhandle database and Walmart databases being able to work together so persons interested in being vaccinated through the Walmart program can register at www.walmart.com by creating an account. At the Scottsbluff Walmart, she said, available vaccination spots have filled up through the next six days, but the Chadron Walmart continued to have available appointments.
“We are running into a few glitches, but we are really excited that this means more vaccine in the Panhandle,” Prochazka said. “More people are getting vaccinated.”
The vaccine is free, however, some sites may charge an administration fee. The administration fee is reimbursable by Medicare, but persons should check with the site they wish to be vaccinated at if they are concerned about the fee. At clinics offered by PPHD or Regional West, there is no administration fee, Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell told the Star-Herald.
Coronavirus cases in the Panhandle are down, with just 81 cases reported during Monday’s call. A two-week total of 164 was reported.
However, the positivity rate continues to be high, at 16.5%, resulting in the Panhandle’s risk dial continuing to be in the high risk area. In fact, it remained at the same level as compared to last week.
On the county level, Sioux County has moved into the moderate level. On the community level, three communities, Harrison, Hemingford and Big Springs are in the moderate level.
PPHD director Kim Engel said that people have asked questions about the risk dial staying the same. She reminded people that three weeks of data is collected and evaluated in determining the risk level.
“What’s keeping us in the orange right now is the positivity rate is still high, which means those tests that are positive compared to the total number of tests. Part of it could also be community spread,” Engel said, explaining that most of the cases traced were not tied to persons contracting COVID-19 from close contacts.
No new deaths were confirmed, however, the number of pending COVID-19 related deaths did increase from nine to 11 compared to last week. A total of 180 deaths have been confirmed as COVID-19 related since March. Engel said in a press release that the Panhandle has reported a higher case level of deaths compared to other areas of the state.
People being treated for COVID were encouraged to ask their doctor if they qualify to receive a treatment, Monoclonal Antibody Treatment, which is reported to help symptoms improve sooner and reduce hospitalizations.
Monoclonal Antibody Treatment is a COVID neutralizing antibody treatment infusion that helps the body make enough antibodies to successfully fend off the virus while the body continues naturally making its own. It’s best that the treatment be administered within the first five days from symptoms having started, so Engel said people should ask their doctor as soon as possible after receiving a positive COVID test.