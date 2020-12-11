Options Pregnancy Center names Kehn executive director

Jana Kehn retired from the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library in October, not knowing where God would lead her next. It wasn’t long after that, she said God led her straight back into work — as the executive director for Options Pregnancy Center.

“It happened kind of fast,” she said. “I mean, I knew at some point I was going to volunteer or do something with the center … and the timing was now.”

Kehn had been sitting at church about two weeks ago when her pastor — Gary Hashley of Calvary Memorial Church — spoke about the position still being open. The original idea of the center came from Hashley.

Kehn had loved the idea from the beginning, having been in a similar position as the women who the center is meant to help.

“My background — I was one of those young girls at a very young age needing guidance and help,” she said. “And with an unplanned pregnancy, I know how scary it is. … I just have a heart for that. I have a soul for that.”

Kehn decided she would apply for the position. She knew she wanted to be involved in some way with the center but hadn’t done much up until now as she stayed “up to her eyebrows” in tasks and activities for her job at the library. Now she had the time.