Options Pregnancy Center names Kehn executive director

Jana Kehn retired from the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library in October, not knowing where God would lead her next. It wasn’t long after that, she said God led her straight back into work — as the executive director for Options Pregnancy Center.
“It happened kind of fast,” she said. “I mean, I knew at some point I was going to volunteer or do something with the center … and the timing was now.”
Kehn had been sitting at church about two weeks ago when her pastor — Gary Hashley of Calvary Memorial Church — spoke about the position still being open. The original idea of the center came from Hashley.
Kehn had loved the idea from the beginning, having been in a similar position as the women who the center is meant to help.
“My background — I was one of those young girls at a very young age needing guidance and help,” she said. “And with an unplanned pregnancy, I know how scary it is. … I just have a heart for that. I have a soul for that.”
Kehn decided she would apply for the position. She knew she wanted to be involved in some way with the center but hadn’t done much up until now as she stayed “up to her eyebrows” in tasks and activities for her job at the library. Now she had the time.
“I haven’t done a resume in so long. It took me two full days just to kind of update my resume and think, ‘Well, what is my past experience on it?’” she said. “Everything that was on the application saying that you would need to do and be a part of are really similar to what I was doing at the library. And I just feel like it’s a good fit.”
Kehn was offered the position on Friday, Dec. 4.
Megan Stobel, Options Pregnancy Center board president, said she was excited to have Kehn fill the role of executive director, a position the board has been actively looking to fill with the right person since September.
“She has an extremely solid faith, she has lots of experience and she’s really well qualified,” she said. “It is so exciting. We’re thrilled to have Jana on board with us and just excited to see where this all goes.”
Stobel said the next steps for the center are to organize all the volunteers, get them trained and solidify policies and procedures. She said the goal is to open in January.
“During the last year, it’s kind of surprising the number of people who have called and wanted us to be open already,” she said. “So, it’s just going to be really great to be able to serve the community and actually be open and be able to start helping people.”
Kehn said, “Hopefully, we’ll be able to reach out to a lot of different demographics and get the support and help needed. And let the public know and let them know, there are alternatives, and they don’t have to do this alone.”
As part of an initiative to get their name out to the public, Options Pregnancy Center is hosting a virtual 12 Days of Christmas scavenger hunt. Each day from Dec. 12 to 24, the center will post a task to its Facebook page for the whole family to participate in. For every task one participates in (and posts about it), you receive an entry into a drawing for a gift basket sponsored by POYDS Dance Company.
Options Pregnancy Center is also looking for donations, specifically people interested in giving a specified amount monthly. To learn more about how you can help, visit https://opcnebraska.org/.
