Options Pregnancy Center set to open this weekend

After over two years of planning and prep work, Options Pregnancy Center is set to open Saturday, March 20 with a grand opening celebration beginning at 1 p.m.
Executive director Jana Kehn said the center had a soft open on March 1 and has had its doors open since then while they finished training volunteers, but they will be officially opened and fully operational this weekend.
Kehn said the purpose of the center is to provide a safe space for women and families to go when they are in need assistance and aren’t sure where to turn.
“Hopefully, it’s bringing some stability to people that don’t have it,” she said, “that just don’t know where to turn and don’t know what to do. We want to provide hope.”
According to its mission, Options Pregnancy Center is a faith-based non-profit whose goal is to provide support for women and families with unplanned pregnancies. However, that doesn’t always have to be the case, Kehn said.
“We had a phone call and a lady that was needing some medical pregnancy tests because they just moved here and her insurance hadn’t kicked in yet,” she said. “We were just able to pray together and just have a great time. … A lot of people we will be seeing will be hurting, and we want to be able to help them. This was not the case; she was definitely not hurting, but she was a blessing to us. So, it was just fun to have our first client be someone like that.”
Of course, Kehn said, most of their patients will be those facing unplanned pregnancies and are unsure of what to do. The center will support these patients through coaching, medical and educational services.
“We’re not professional counselors, so I wouldn’t call it counseling, but we’ll be advocating for the clients … and helping them get the resources that they might need, find out what it is they’re needing, what their options are,” she said. “We’re here to provide options, but along with that, support the sanctity of life. … We are here to help people with their spiritual needs as well.”
The center will also provide medical services like pregnancy tests and early ultrasounds, under the direction of Dr. Matthew Bruner from Regional West’s Women’s Center, who will be serving as the center’s medical director.
The third way the center plans on supporting families is through different prenatal, childbirth and family classes. This service has two parts: the educational component for families needing help knowing what to do and the earning of “baby bucks,” points that families can redeem for various material needs like diapers, blankets or bottles.
“(Families) can earn points by attending the classes and doing the educational trainings, and then they can use those baby bucks in our store,” Kehn said. “They might be strollers, infant seat, onesies, diapers, blankets. We have had lots of donations, and we’ll continue to get donations from different churches and people that are helping provide for the baby bucks store.”
Anyone who would like to learn more about the center and see firsthand some of the services they’ll be providing is encouraged to come to the open house on Saturday, March 20, anytime from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The open house will include a prayer walk in which the center encourages its guests to pray over the various rooms where they will be serving their clients. At 4 p.m., the center’s staff will do a live virtual prayer walk on their Facebook page for those who might not feel comfortable attending in person.
“It’s a whole new experience for our Valley, for us, but pregnancy centers are not a new experience across the country,” Kehn said. “So, we’re just excited to bring it here.”
Options Pregnancy Center will begin its regular hours the following Monday, which are Mondays and Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesdays from 1 to 7 p.m. All their services are free and confidential.
To learn more about Options Pregnancy Center of Western Nebraska or to donate, visit their website at opcnebraska.org or find them on Facebook.