Oregon Trail Community Foundation announces WyoBraska Gives Virtual Silent Auction

SCOTTSBLUFF - WyoBraska Gives has announced that in addition to online donations, donors will have the unique opportunity to bid on silent auction items electronically.

Unlike a live virtual auction, where attendees participate and bid in real-time, our WyoBraska Gives Virtual Silent Auction will take place from Saturday, May 1 at noon through Tuesday. May 4 at 8 p.m. With mobile bidding, the silent auction donors can bid from their smartphones or computers anytime and anywhere.

Participants can access the silent auction site directly through WyoBraskaGives.org or directly through bidpal.net/wg2021. To begin mobile bidding, simply create a user account, enter payment information, and select items to watch or bid on. At the end of the auction, winning bidders will be notified of purchase. Those items can be picked up through special instructions included in the item description.

WyoBraska Gives currently has 42 items available including original artwork, gift baskets, gifts certificates, items for home and garden, a hot air balloon ride and a seven-day vacation rental. The proceeds from these items will benefit the local nonprofit listed in the description.

For more information, visit www.OTCF.org and follow Oregon Trail Community Foundation on Facebook.