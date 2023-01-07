Oregon Trail Community Foundation awards Cirrus House $10,810 grant

A recent grant of $10,810 will help Cirrus House expand its efforts to provide safe and affordable housing for people struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues.

For more than three decades, Cirrus House Inc. has sought to help its clients gain independence through employment, housing and other services. Some of the services include therapy, community support case management, supported employment and a rehabilitative day program through the clubhouse.

Cirrus House is the landlord of 81 units in Scotts Bluff County after adding nine units to the housing program in 2018. Using grants, loans and donations, Cirrus House staff rehabilitated six units and the entirety of the external structure.

The Oregon Trail Community Foundation’s grant will be used for the second phase of the rehab project, finishing the three remaining units this year.

Brent Anderson, executive director of Cirrus House, said OTCF’s support will provide basic needs of shelter to community members.

“OTCF has been a long-term supporter of Cirrus House, and the most recent $10,810 grant will go a long way to helping us finish these last three apartments,” he said.

Cathy McDaniel, executive director of OTCF, said Cirrus House presented the foundation with a grant application in October, and the grant committee was eager to support the project.

“A few years ago, the Cirrus House was able to purchase an apartment complex adjacent to their building,” McDaniel told the Star-Herald. “With a grant from PADD (Panhandle Area Development District), they were able to rehab the entire exterior.

“Since then, they have been renovating the majority of these apartments with the exception of three units,” she added. “The grant from OTCF provides the means to complete these three units, which puts three affordable units on the market for the public, and not necessarily Cirrus House clients.”

Shelter, employment and a supportive community are foundational elements for people seeking stability as they rebuild their lives after a mental health crisis or seek long-term success in battling addictions.

Homelessness and access to affordable housing are nationwide problems, including in Scotts Bluff County. The additional three units will not only impact the residents, but also support their future success, which radiates to their family, friends and co-workers.

“The Oregon Trail Community Foundation appreciates this opportunity to partner with the Cirrus House and respond to a very legitimate need in our community,” McDaniel said.