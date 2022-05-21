Oregon Trail Community Foundation awards grant to Legal Aid of Nebraska

Legal Aid of Nebraska recently announced it was awarded a $1,500 one-year grant from Oregon Trail Community Foundation to assist in the completion of the Civil Justice Center located in their Scottsbluff office.

“Oregon Trail Community Foundation has provided essential funds to complete our Civil Justice Center, so we can provide more education, outreach, and legal services to our friends and neighbors. We are grateful for their partnership and belief in our work,” Michael Meister, managing attorney of the Scottsbluff office, said.

Legal Aid empowers low-income clients to resolve civil legal issues with favorable outcomes that measurably improve the quality of their lives, help them get up and out of poverty, maintain and access safe and affordable housing, and gain increased family stability. Legal Aid does this through four strategic legal priorities that address the underlying causes of poverty, thus impacting client lives with sustainable services for their longterm well-being and self-sufficiency: housing, children and families, income and benefits, and debt and finance. The impact of COVID-19 has increased the need for legal issues such as unemployment, evictions, and debt continue to rise.

The organization has been actively providing civil justice for low-income Panhandle residents for over 40 years, dating back to its days as Western Nebraska Legal Services. Legal Aid of Nebraska continues this tradition of working with western Nebraska’s private Bar, courts, and many community partners to “make equal justice happen” for so many on a daily basis.

“We encourage folks to reach out who are struggling with civil legal issues. We are ready and willing to help,” Meister said. If you are seeking civil legal assistance, you can find more information on Legal Aid’s website www.legalaidofnebraska.org or contact us via its statewide access line at 1-877-250-2016.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form