Oregon Trail Community Foundation awards grant to Theatre West

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Oregon Trail Community Foundation has awarded Theatre West Summer Repertory a grant in the amount of $2,250 toward the purchase of ticket scanning equipment. The scanning stations enable attendance reporting for Theatre West productions and are compatible to a newly acquired ticketing system.

“This grant enables our organization to effectively and efficiently record attendance to our shows now and for many seasons to come,” states Tami Lippstreu, managing director of Theatre West. “We are most appreciative for this award by The Oregon Trail Community Foundation.”

In its 31st season, Theatre West has two remaining main stage shows for 2021, “Almost, Maine,” and “Grease!”

To close out the season, audiences will enjoy two performances of Disney’s Frozen Jr., on July 24 & 25.