Oregon Trail Community Foundation sets up Carter Canyon Wildfire disaster relief fund

The Oregon Trail Community Foundation has set up a disaster fund to help residents affected by the Carter Canyon wildfire.

According to a press release, the fund "will be responsive to the needs of those affected by the disaster, but which are yet to be determined until more is known about the full extent of this disaster in the days and weeks to follow."

The Firefighter Ministry has been there on the front lines of this fire and have been taking care of the firefighters for days, as well as responding to the fire victims with their immediate needs. OTCF officials said it is not the foundation's "intention to duplicate their heroic efforts," but that the fund will be to address victim’s needs not covered by the Firefighter Ministry or the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The OTCF press release noted that the foundation has helped in similar ways local farmers who experienced the canal collapse just a few short years ago with an Irrigation Disaster Relief Fund at the Oregon Trail Community Foundation, which raised over $300,000 in just a few short weeks, and later with the Covid Food Fund that helped our area families who were facing food insecurities as a result of job and schools’ closings from the pandemic. The OTCF strives to foster this collective community spirit and make a difference for those that are in need.

The OTCF Disaster Fund has been set up as an online giving opportunity for anyone wishing to help with the Cedar Canyon Fire Disaster. You can give anytime at on our website, or follow the direct link to our donation page: https://www.aplos.com/aws/give/OTCF/CEDARCANYONFIREFUND.

You may also donate to the Firefighter Ministry Fund at: https://www.aplos.com/aws/give/OTCF/Firefighter-Ministry. The Firefighter Ministry is a managed fund of the Oregon Trail Community Foundation.